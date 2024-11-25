MindV Hubs Launch: Unleashing $vFHE’s Full Potential Through FHE Voting

Mind Network is excited to announce the official launch of MindV Hubs including Voting and Delegation. Existing $vFHE holders are invited to participate in MindV voting, contributing to the FHE ecosystem, and earn more $vFHE rewards. The registration of MindV Voters (LIMITED Spots at Wave 1) is also opening today.

Why participate in MindV’s FHE voting? Voting rights are human rights!

Following Mind Network’s successful $10 million fundraising announcement last month, we also launched MindV, a FHE-powered voting product representing voting sovereignty, which will be a fundamental infrastructure for the digital future.

MindV is inspired by ZAMA’s HTTPZ concept of end-to-end encrypted internet, and carries forward the principle of “encryption equals sovereignty” to address voting sovereignty for CitizenZ. Through FHE, it enhances fair consensus and data protection across various networks.

Decentralized AI : FHE enables secure computation in fully encrypted states, allowing organizations to train models while maintaining data sovereignty.

AVS Networks: FHE effectively eliminates data leakage and unfairness in network consensus computation while ensuring transparency.

DePIN: where IoT devices generate vast amounts of sensitive data, end-to-end encrypted processing protects user privacy and provides fair distribution throughout the entire data lifecycle.

Through these applications, Mind Network demonstrates how FHE technology can unlock value across different sectors while maintaining robust data security and personal privacy.

How CitizenZ could Participate in the Voting Journey? $vFHE

$vFHE is the core of Mind Network’s revolutionary voting product MindV. It tokenizes voting rights behind billions of dollars worth of restaked ecosystem assets and serves as a crucial criterion for Mind Network’s airdrop.

Similar to other POS networks, users can participate in FHE voting either by registering as Voters (no $vFHE required) or by delegating their $vFHE to different Hubs, enabling both direct and indirect participation in the FHE ecosystem.

Hold LST/LRT assets from our restaking partners to redeem $vFHE for FREE!

Delegate $vFHE to any Hubs (FCN/FDN/RandGen), participate in FHE consensus voting, and receive $vFHE as rewards

Limited to 10,000 spots only! Registering as a RandGen Voter doesn’t require holding $vFHE, but requires maintaining a certain amount of ETH on Arbitrum for gas fees

Refer to the Following Tutorial to Participate Now:

How to get $vFHE?

https://docs.mindnetwork.xyz/minddocs/products/mindv/earn-vfhe

How to Delegate your $vFHE?

https://docs.mindnetwork.xyz/minddocs/products/mindv/delegate-vfhe

How to vote on Hubs?

https://docs.mindnetwork.xyz/minddocs/products/mindv/vote-on-hubs

MindV Hubs: Universal FHE Modular Framework

MindV Hubs represents a modular network framework based on FHE voting, where participants can engage either by delegating $vFHE or registering directly as Voters.

The Hubs ecosystem encompasses both human and machine voting participants, and supports diverse network types including encryption, AI, PoS, DePIN, AVS and more.Hubs provides developers with standardized interfaces to build FHE networks, achieving consensus through Voter participation while supporting high customizability. Each Hub operates as an independent sovereign network with essential components (Owner, Task, Manager, and Communication modules) to enable secure decentralized computation. For detailed documentation, visit the following docs.

Hub Example 1: FCN/FDN Hub to Execute FHE Computation

Mind Network provides two foundational Hubs – FCN and FDN, supporting FHE validation needs across all Hubs and networks.

FCN(FHE Consensus Network): Processes encrypted inputs from voters, executes FHE calculations, and generates encrypted outputs

FDN(FHE Decryption Network): Handles decryption of FCN outputs with configurable network activation features

Hub Example 2: RandGen: Consensus-Based Random Number Hub

Random numbers are critical components in computer science, cryptography, machine learning, gaming, and blockchain. They can be categorized into pseudo-random numbers (generated algorithmically) and true random numbers (derived from unpredictable physical phenomena).

RandGen represents one of MindV’s innovative Hubs, leveraging FHE consensus voting to generate true random numbers. This design ensures unparalleled unpredictability and security, making it particularly suitable for high-security applications.

$vFHE Emission Timeline and Rewards

Initial Emission : Approximately 714,285.71 vFHE daily starting from hub launch

Cap: Emission growth continues for 21 days until reaching 15,000,000 vFHE or if the number of active wallets reaches 10,000, the daily emission will immediately increase to 15,000,000.

Sustained Rate : 15,000,000 vFHE daily after reaching the cap

Hub Distribution : Daily emissions shared among hubs based on gas emission and vFHE delegation

Wave 1 Limits : 200,000,000 vFHE maximum delegation per Hub, 2,000,000 vFHE per Delegator

Joining force: upcoming MindV Hubs with more rewards

Mind Network is forging strategic partnerships with leading Web3 projects to enhance ecosystem security, privacy, and fairness through FHE technology.

Our initial partners include:

InfStones : Blockchain infrastructure provider

KIP Protocol : Decentralized AI Infrastructure

Rivalz Network : World Abstraction Layer for AI

Lumoz : Modular Compute Protocol

CARV : Modular Identity and Data Layer for Gaming, AI, and Beyond

DIN : First Modular AI-Native Data Pre-Processing Layer

Inferix : Decentralized GPU Network

“Proud to partner with Mind Network! As the first Modular AI-Native Data Pre-Processing Layer, DIN will enhance data intelligence and processing power, strengthening Mind Network’s infrastructure. Together, let’s elevate crypto AI to new heights, driving innovation and building more secure and efficient decentralized AI solutions for the future of Web3.” , Harold, Founder, DIN

“By integrating with Mind Network, CARV takes a significant step forward in secure, private data exchange and governance. This partnership strengthens our mission to set new standards in data integrity and user sovereignty, paving the way for a trusted, privacy-centered Web3 ecosystem”, Yukai Tu, CTO, CARV

These networks will soon launch innovative FHE-powered solutions. Through deep collaboration with these industry leaders, Mind Network will provide FHE validation capabilities for decentralized AI and computing networks, ensuring data security and privacy during processing.

The Future: Web3 Fully Encrypted Infrastructure

As MindV evolves, Mind Network is positioned to become the web3 fully encrypted infrastructure. We’re creating an accessible FHE experience for everyone. Through $vFHE, users can simply participate in blockchain consensus while preserving privacy and data sovereignty. Meanwhile, infrastructure components like FCN/FDN and RandGen provide scalable building blocks for developers exploring FHE’s potential.

Act now to redeem $vFHE, earn rewards, and secure your Voter spot! Let’s co-build the FHE-based security infrastructure together.

About Mind Network

Mind Network is pioneering FHE for a Fully Encrypted Web3. Innovating FHE to empower end-to-end encryption for the whole industry, starting with AI, modular chains, gaming, and DePin. Mind Network offers unique solutions for data sovereignty protection, fair consensus, private voting, secured crosschain transfer, and trusted AI.

Mind Network is backed by notable investors including Binance Labs, Cogitent, Hashkey, Animoca Brands, Chainlink, and has received two Ethereum Foundation Grants for its FHE research. Partnered with industrial leaders like Zama, Mind Network is building a fully encrypted infrastructure for the vision of ‘Encryption as Sovereignty.’

Visit Our Website and Social Media Channels:

Website | Twitter | Medium | YouTube | Github | Gitbook Discord | Telegram