Millions of Companies Don’t Know About the Opportunity to Get Featured on the NASDAQ Tower at an Affordable Cost

The NASDAQ Tower, often referred to as the “NASDAQ Market Site Tower,” is one of the world’s most iconic digital billboards, situated in the heart of Times Square, New York City. Towering at 120 feet and encompassing an impressive 10,000 square feet of display area, it stands as a symbol of innovation, visibility, and cultural relevance. Its prominent location in one of the most bustling tourist destinations in the world ensures that the NASDAQ Tower is a prime spot for advertisers seeking unparalleled exposure.

A Rich Historical Legacy

The NASDAQ Tower was first unveiled on November 18, 1999, during the peak of the dot-com boom. At the time, NASDAQ was asserting its dominance as the fastest-growing stock exchange, particularly within the technology sector. Initially designed with a circular cube displaying the NASDAQ logo, the tower’s LED lights projected stock prices, financial news, and other data, serving as a beacon of the financial world.

In 2003, the NASDAQ Tower underwent a significant redesign, replacing its original structure with a modern flat screen. This upgrade allowed for dynamic and visually captivating advertisements, news updates, and cultural announcements. Over the years, the billboard has not only become a vital part of Times Square’s vibrant landscape but has also been a stage for marking significant global moments. Events such as Barack Obama’s presidential victory in 2008 and announcements like the capture of Osama bin Laden have been commemorated on this screen, further cementing its place in history.

A Platform for Global Brands

The NASDAQ Tower has attracted world-renowned companies and organizations eager to leverage its unmatched visibility. Over the years, its bright, high-definition screen has showcased campaigns from some of the most recognized names in the world:

Apple : In 2013, Apple utilized the billboard to launch its groundbreaking iPhone 5S and 5C models.

: In 2013, Apple utilized the billboard to launch its groundbreaking iPhone 5S and 5C models. Coca-Cola : The global beverage giant featured its partnership with the World Wildlife Fund in 2011, promoting efforts to protect polar bears.

: The global beverage giant featured its partnership with the World Wildlife Fund in 2011, promoting efforts to protect polar bears. Amazon : In 2019, Amazon used the platform to drive attention to Prime Day, one of its biggest shopping events.

: In 2019, Amazon used the platform to drive attention to Prime Day, one of its biggest shopping events. Netflix : The streaming giant announced the third season of Stranger Things in 2019, captivating audiences.

: The streaming giant announced the third season of Stranger Things in 2019, captivating audiences. NASA : In 2012, the billboard celebrated the Mars Rover’s successful landing, a pivotal achievement in space exploration.

: In 2012, the billboard celebrated the Mars Rover’s successful landing, a pivotal achievement in space exploration. United Nations: In 2011, the U.N. utilized the screen to promote World Humanitarian Day, drawing attention to critical global issues.

These examples highlight the NASDAQ Tower’s versatility and its role as a prime advertising hub for brands and organizations aiming to leave an indelible mark.

End-of-Year Special Offer

As the year comes to a close, businesses have the unique opportunity to capitalize on the NASDAQ Tower’s advertising potential through an exclusive end-of-year promotion. This special package includes extensive advertising benefits designed to maximize visibility and impact:

Ad Display : Your advertisement will appear on the NASDAQ Tower 200-300 times in a single day, with each display lasting 15 seconds, ensuring broad and repeated exposure to millions of viewers.

: Your advertisement will appear on the NASDAQ Tower 200-300 times in a single day, with each display lasting 15 seconds, ensuring broad and repeated exposure to millions of viewers. Professional Media Coverage : High-quality photos and video recordings of your ad will be professionally captured and provided to you on the same day, perfect for leveraging across digital and social platforms.

: High-quality photos and video recordings of your ad will be professionally captured and provided to you on the same day, perfect for leveraging across digital and social platforms. Press Release Distribution: Your campaign will be featured in a press release published on over 100 prominent media outlets, including Business Insider, Benzinga, AsiaOne, Barchart, and DigitalJournal, significantly amplifying your reach.

The NASDAQ Tower continues to represent the intersection of finance, technology, and culture. Its enduring legacy and vast advertising potential make it a highly coveted platform for brands seeking to enhance their visibility and influence. With its prime location, global recognition, and the current special offer, this is a remarkable opportunity for businesses to close out the year with a bold statement in the heart of Times Square.