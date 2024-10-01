Microsoft Launches New Windows 11 Update 

Microsoft said that it has begun the process of rolling out a major update for its Windows 11 operating system for personal computers.

Windows 11 update

Windows accounts for just 9% of Microsoft’s $245 billion in fiscal 2024 revenue from acquisitions of public companies Activision Blizzard and Nuance Communications. But revenue from Windows is highly profitable, and the widespread use of Windows on computers has helped Microsoft attract clients to its Azure cloud. So the product enhancements keep coming before support for the popular Windows 10 ends in October 2025.

Following its introduction in 2021, Windows 11 is still quickly growing in popularity. The number of active devices was up 50% year over year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told analysts on the company’s earnings call in July.

The Windows 11 2024 Update, also known as version 24H2, is meant to boost basic PC functions, such as downloading files over Wi-Fi, compressing documents, and managing energy use.

New capabilities for PCs

Here are some of the other new capabilities coming to PCs that can run Windows 11 in version 24H2:

More restrictions on energy use. Even without a battery, you can choose to lower your PC’s power consumption when it is plugged in.

Enhanced hearing aid technology: You can instantly stream audio from your computer to your hearing aids and change the balance and volume if they enable Bluetooth LE Audio.

Faster internet: In comparison to Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, a new type of router that complies with the Wi-Fi 7 standard can transmit data at a faster rate. Now that your PC is optimised for these routers, you should be able to use them at home or at work to download files faster and run multiple devices at high speed.

WiFi sharing made simpler. You can quickly connect other devices to your Wi-Fi network by scanning a QR code with the Settings app. This code will display login setup instructions.

wealthy origins. If your device or display supports high dynamic range, or HDR, signals, then you can select an image file that utilises the .JXR file extension and make it your desktop wallpaper. As a consequence, an image’s light and dark areas will contrast more strongly.

Control mobile files: If your phone and PC are connected via Bluetooth, you can use the Settings app to enable a feature that displays files from your phone in a folder within the File Explorer app. This is a wireless substitute for using a USB cable to connect your phone to your computer.

Smaller clock: You can reduce the amount of space that the time takes up in the system tray by opening the Settings app, selecting Time & language, and finding a new option that reads, “Show abbreviated time and date.”

Alternatives for compression: If you wish to package your files in the 7-Zip or.tar format, you will not need to download an application from the internet. In File Explorer, choose a collection of files, perform a right-click, move your cursor over “Compress to…”, and choose from the ZIP, 7z, or TAR formats. Alternatively, you can select “Additional options,” which displays a box allowing you to adjust the compression method and level.

How to obtain the updated features

To find version 24H2 of Windows 11, open the Settings app and go to Windows Update. The update will show up for you to download when Microsoft expects that your device will be ready for it. The company will first push 24H2 out to devices running versions 22H2 and 23H2 that have the “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” option in Windows Update turned on.

Schools and companies that want to distribute version 24H2 to their devices can consult a Microsoft blog post.