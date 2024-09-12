Microsoft Investigates Azure, 365 Outage Affecting 25,000 Users

Microsoft Corp. is looking into the possibility of a service outage that could impact users, especially those who access the services over networks owned by AT&T Inc.

Major Microsoft 365 outage

At present, Microsoft Corp. is looking into a possible outage that can impact its services, especially for users who are accessing them over networks owned by AT&T Inc. According to Downdetector, a website that tracks service disruptions, approximately 21,000 reports of Microsoft 365 outages had been logged by 8:58 a.m. New York time. The company acknowledged the issue in a post on X, stating, “We’re investigating an issue where users may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services.” Additionally, nearly 4,000 users reported issues specifically related to Microsoft Teams.

The nature and cause of the outage remain unclear, and Microsoft has not provided a timeline for when services might be restored. This incident follows a series of recent technical challenges for the company, including an Azure cloud service outage in July, which was exacerbated by an error in Microsoft’s automated protection mechanisms during a distributed-denial-of-service cyberattack.

Past technical challenges

The current outage is not an isolated incident for Microsoft. In July, the company experienced a significant Azure cloud service disruption. This outage was triggered by a distributed-denial-of-service cyberattack, and an error in Microsoft’s automated protection mechanisms worsened the impact rather than mitigating it. The company has been working to address these vulnerabilities to prevent future occurrences.

In another recent event, a flawed software update released by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. led to the crash of approximately 8 million computers running on the Windows operating system. These incidents highlight the ongoing challenges Microsoft faces in maintaining the reliability and security of its services.

Impact on Users

Due to the current outage’s extensive scope, thousands of customers are unable to access crucial productivity tools. Downdetector, a tool that compiles status reports from various sources, has recorded more than 20,000 Microsoft 365 events. Additionally, the platform reported that approximately 4,000 customers were having issues with Microsoft Teams, a vital application for remote work and teamwork.

Although there has been some transparency due to Microsoft’s acknowledgement of the issue on X, consumers are still waiting for a resolution. Questions about the precise reason for the outage and the anticipated time frame for recovery have not yet received a response from the organisation.

Uber and Waymo Partnership Expansion

Uber Technologies Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo have announced an expansion of their partnership to include driverless rides in Austin, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia, starting early next year. This move will see Uber exclusively managing and dispatching a new fleet of Waymo’s all-electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicles. Uber will handle services such as vehicle cleaning and repair, while Waymo will be responsible for testing and operating the Waymo Driver, as well as providing roadside assistance and other rider support. The fleet size is expected to grow to hundreds over time.