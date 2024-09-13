Microsoft Appoints New Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer.

Microsoft has appointed Carolina Dybeck as the new Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer.

Microsoft Appoints New EVP and COO

Microsoft said on Thursday that it has named Carolina Dybeck new Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer. Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, shared the below communication with Microsoft employees.

He said in a statement that “I’m thrilled to share that Carolina Dybeck Happe is joining Microsoft as EVP and Chief Operations Officer. In this newly created role, she will join the senior leadership team (SLT), reporting to me.”

Satya added, “I’ve come to admire Carolina through her work as a global business leader, including most recently her role in leading GE’s historic turnaround. She is recognized for her ability to drive transformational change at scale while delivering improved customer experiences and faster time to value. Carolina will partner with the SLT to help us drive continuous business process improvement across all our organizations and accelerate our company-wide AI transformation, increasing value to customers and partners. As part of this transition, the Commerce + Ecosystems organization in Cloud + AI, the Microsoft Digital organization in Experiences + Devices, and the Microsoft Business Operations organization in Finance will move to report to Carolina. These teams are doing mission-critical work for us with high-ambition plans on how to empower our partners, customers, and employees with world-class technology and experiences.”

Microsoft gives update on how to tackle intimate image abuse

On Sept. 5, 2024, Microsoft said that it has heard concerns from victims, experts, and other stakeholders that user reporting alone may not scale effectively for impact or adequately address the risk that imagery can be accessed via search. As a result, we are announcing that we are partnering with StopNCII to pilot a victim-centered approach to detection in Bing, our search engine.

StopNCII is a platform run by SWGfL that enables adults from around the world to protect themselves from having their intimate images shared online without their consent. StopNCII enables victims to create a “hash” or digital fingerprint of their images, without those images ever leaving their device (including synthetic imagery). Those hashes can then be used by a wide range of industry partners to detect that imagery on their services and take action in line with their policies.

In March 2024, Microsoft donated a new PhotoDNA capability to support StopNCII’s efforts. We have been piloting use of the StopNCII database to prevent this content from being returned in image search results in Bing. We have taken action on 268,899 images up to the end of August. We will continue to evaluate efforts to expand this partnership. We encourage adults concerned about the release – or potential release – of their images to report to StopNCII, the company said in a statement.