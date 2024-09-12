Microsoft Announces New COO With AI On Focus

Carolina Dybeck Happe, a former General Electric Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as Microsoft’s next Chief Operating Officer (COO) with the goal of advancing AI transformation and productivity.

Microsoft’s new Chief Operating Officer

Carolina Dybeck Happe, a former GE CFO, is named Microsoft’s next COO with the goal of advancing AI transformation and operational effectiveness. Microsoft has announced the appointment of Carolina Dybeck Happe as its new executive vice president and chief operating officer. Dybeck Happe, who previously served as senior vice president and chief financial officer at General Electric (GE) from 2020 until September 2023, will report directly to CEO Satya Nadella. This move underscores Microsoft’s commitment to maintaining coordination as the company increasingly focuses on artificial intelligence (AI).

Dybeck Happe will join Microsoft’s senior leadership team, which includes finance chief Amy Hood and cloud and AI engineering leader Scott Guthrie, among others.

“Carolina will partner with the SLT to help us drive continuous business process improvement across all our organizations and accelerate our company-wide AI transformation, increasing value to customers and partners,” Nadella wrote in a memo to employees.

COO’s duties and responsibilities in Microsoft

In her new role, Dybeck Happe will take over several key areas within Microsoft. She will manage Guthrie’s commerce and ecosystems organization, the Microsoft Digital IT team under Office software leader Rajesh Jha, and the Microsoft Business Operations unit within the finance department. This broad scope of responsibilities highlights the strategic importance of her role in driving operational efficiency and supporting the company’s AI initiatives.

Dybeck Happe’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Microsoft, as the company continues to integrate AI into its various business processes. Her experience at GE, where she played a significant role in the company’s financial and operational restructuring, is expected to be invaluable. GE CEO Larry Culp described her as “a high-impact executive” when she was appointed as GE’s CFO in 2019.

Carolina Dybeck Happe background and work experience

Carolina Dybeck Happe brings a wealth of experience to her new role at Microsoft. Before joining GE, she served as the finance chief at Maersk and spent nearly 17 years at Swedish lock company Assa Abloy, where she rose to the positions of chief financial officer and deputy CEO. Her extensive background in finance and operations across various industries positions her well to contribute to Microsoft’s ongoing transformation.

Microsoft has not had a chief operating officer since 2016, when former Walmart executive Kevin Turner left the company. Dybeck Happe’s appointment fills this long-vacant role, signalling Microsoft’s renewed focus on operational excellence and strategic alignment as it navigates the complexities of AI integration.