Michael Cokins on Why Drones Are the Future of Houston Insurance Claims Investigations

Insurance claims often demand speed, accuracy, and efficiency. For Michael Cokins, a seasoned insurance claims investigator, drones offer a solution. “Drones are game-changers,” he says. “They save time and reduce risks.”

In Houston, where natural disasters like hurricanes wreak havoc, drones bring a fresh perspective. They capture aerial views of damaged properties, vehicles, and other assets. This technology minimizes guesswork and enhances decision-making.

Why Drones Work in Insurance

Drones provide a bird’s-eye view, making them indispensable for insurance claims. Whether assessing storm damage to rooftops or evaluating flood-affected neighborhoods, drones deliver unparalleled efficiency. They can survey wide areas quickly, capturing detailed visuals of properties and surroundings.

Traditionally, claims investigators had to climb onto roofs or navigate hazardous floodwaters. This process was time-consuming and posed significant safety risks. With drones, these challenges are minimized. A drone operator can inspect a property remotely, keeping workers out of harm’s way.

“Drones cut inspection time by 50% in some cases,” Michael says. “For larger properties, it’s even more. A job that used to take hours or even days can now be done in a fraction of the time.”

The speed of drone assessments is critical in disaster-prone areas like Houston. After major hurricanes, when thousands of claims flood insurance offices, this efficiency makes all the difference. “In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, we saw firsthand how drones could expedite inspections,” Michael Cokins recalls. “We were able to help clients faster, getting them the support they needed without delays.”

A 2023 study by the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety confirms these benefits. The study found that drones can inspect a roof in as little as 15 minutes. In contrast, manual inspections often take an hour or longer, depending on the complexity of the structure and access challenges. This time-saving capability allows insurers to handle more claims, reduce backlogs, and improve customer satisfaction.

Beyond speed, drones also provide consistency. Unlike manual inspections, which may vary based on an inspector’s vantage point or expertise, drones capture comprehensive, high-resolution images from multiple angles. This ensures that no detail is missed and that all assessments are accurate and reliable.

For insurance companies, the adoption of drones isn’t just about modernizing operations—it’s about redefining the way claims are handled. As Michael puts it, “Drones don’t just make our jobs easier; they make the entire process better for everyone involved, from the investigator to the policyholder.”

Faster Claims, Happier Clients

Time is critical in the insurance world. When disaster strikes, clients are often overwhelmed. They need quick resolutions to move forward. Delays can lead to frustration, financial strain, and even distrust in their insurance provider. Michael Cokins understands this well. For him, the faster claims are processed, the better it is for everyone involved.

“Drones are a huge step forward,” Michael says. “They allow us to act immediately, especially in large-scale disasters.”

He recalls the chaos after Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The traditional approach—sending claims adjusters on foot to inspect properties—was simply not enough. Roads were flooded, access was limited, and demand was overwhelming. Thousands of claims piled up. Insurers struggled to meet the sheer volume of requests.

“Drones stepped in to bridge the gap,” Michael explains. “They turned what would have taken weeks into days.”

By deploying drones, insurers could cover vast areas in a fraction of the time. A single drone flight could capture detailed footage of dozens of homes in just one trip. Insurers no longer had to rely on adjusters physically inspecting every property, which was not only time-consuming but often dangerous.

Remote Inspections Change the Game

Drones revolutionized remote assessments. Once the aerial footage was captured, insurers could review it from anywhere in the world. Adjusters in Houston, for example, could send the data to corporate offices in Dallas or even further afield. This eliminated delays caused by travel and logistics.

“Remote inspections made all the difference,” Michael shares. “In some cases, we could provide initial estimates within 24 hours.”

For clients, this meant faster payouts. Families could repair their homes, replace belongings, and get back on their feet without waiting for weeks. For insurers, it reduced the backlog of claims, enabling them to focus on resolving even the most complex cases.

Building Trust Through Speed

The quicker turnaround also had an unexpected benefit: it built trust. Michael explains that when clients see their claims being handled quickly and efficiently, their confidence in the insurance process grows.

“Clients remember how you treat them during tough times,” he says. “Speed and communication are key to leaving a positive impression.”

Michael believes drones help insurers demonstrate their commitment to customers. By leveraging technology, they show they’re willing to invest in solutions that improve the claims process.

Better Data, Better Decisions

Drones don’t just take pictures. They gather valuable data. High-resolution images reveal cracks, dents, and water damage in detail.

“Sometimes, damage isn’t visible from the ground,” Michael explains. “Drones catch what the eye misses.”

Thermal imaging, for instance, detects hidden water damage. Advanced sensors measure structural integrity. These insights lead to accurate assessments.

According to a PwC report, drone-based inspections can reduce claims fraud by 40%.

Reducing Costs for Insurers

Insurance companies face rising costs in claims processing, especially after natural disasters. Traditional inspections are resource-heavy, involving extensive travel, specialized equipment, and trained personnel. Drones offer a cost-effective alternative, reducing the need for these resources.

In a recent interview with Business Journal, Michael highlights a real-world comparison: “Inspecting a commercial property manually might cost $3,000. A drone can do it for $400.” The math is simple but impactful. By replacing traditional methods with drones, insurers save thousands of dollars per claim, which adds up significantly when scaled across multiple claims.

These savings don’t just benefit the bottom line. Insurers can redirect resources to enhance other areas of their business. “When we cut costs on inspections, we can invest in faster claims processing systems or offer better customer service,” Michael notes. This could mean shorter waiting times for customers, improved communication, or even more competitive insurance premiums.

The reduced operational costs also allow companies to expand coverage options. For instance, insurers can include policies for high-risk areas previously considered too expensive to manage. This adaptability gives insurers a competitive edge in an increasingly crowded market.

Furthermore, drones lower the risk of on-the-job injuries. Traditional inspections often require inspectors to climb roofs, scale scaffolding, or enter hazardous zones. Reducing these risks saves insurers money on liability and workers’ compensation, while also creating a safer working environment. “It’s a win-win,” Michael says. “Drones keep costs down and people safe.”

Challenges and Concerns

While drones present many benefits, they come with their own set of challenges. Regulations and privacy concerns are among the most significant hurdles for insurers.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has strict rules about drone usage, including airspace restrictions, licensing requirements, and operational limits. Michael explains, “Drones must comply with FAA rules, and navigating airspace isn’t always simple.” For instance, flying near airports, power plants, or military installations can require special permissions, delaying assessments.

Privacy is another common concern. Homeowners may feel uneasy about drones flying over their property, fearing unwanted surveillance or misuse of data. Michael emphasizes the importance of clear communication to address these concerns. “Explain why the drone is there and what it’s capturing,” he says. “Transparency builds trust.”

Insurers also need to secure the data collected by drones. High-resolution images and videos can include sensitive information about properties and personal belongings. Implementing strict cybersecurity measures is essential to protect this data and maintain customer confidence.

A Vision for the Future

Despite these challenges, Michael remains optimistic about the future of drones in insurance. He believes their role will evolve and expand, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

“AI integration will make drones smarter,” Michael predicts. “Imagine drones identifying damage, analyzing patterns, and generating reports automatically.” This could significantly reduce human error and further speed up claims processing. For instance, AI-enabled drones could distinguish between storm damage and pre-existing issues, providing insurers with more accurate data.

Michael also envisions drones becoming more versatile. Beyond property inspections, they could be used to monitor ongoing repairs or assess preventative measures to minimize future risks. For example, drones equipped with thermal imaging could detect weak spots in a roof before a storm hits, enabling proactive maintenance.

The potential for drones in insurance is enormous, and the market reflects this growth. The global commercial drone industry is projected to reach $58.4 billion by 2030, with significant investment expected in the insurance sector. “This is just the beginning,” Michael says. “We’re only scratching the surface of what drones can do.”

As drones become more sophisticated and accessible, Michael envisions them becoming a standard tool in every insurance company’s toolkit. “Embracing technology isn’t optional,” he says. “It’s the future of the industry.”

Key Takeaways

Michael’s experience highlights drones’ potential in claims assessment. They offer speed, safety, and precision. Yet, challenges like regulation and privacy need addressing.

For insurers ready to innovate, drones open new doors. As Michael puts it, “Embracing technology isn’t optional. It’s the future.”

This transformation in the insurance world is just beginning. Thanks to professionals like Michael Cokins of Houston, Texas, the industry is soaring—one drone flight at a time.