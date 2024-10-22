Michael Cipriano Charged in Cross-State Harassment and Stalking Case

Michael Cipriano, a 31-year-old resident of Agoura Hills, California, has been formally charged by Travis County prosecutors with harassment, intimidation, and stalking. These charges, classified as a Class B misdemeanor, come after allegations that Cipriano engaged in an extensive campaign of harassment that crossed state lines to target a Texas resident.

According to the charges, the harassment spanned several months during which Cipriano is accused of inundating the victim with hundreds of text messages and social media messages. These communications notably included unsolicited explicit sexual photos and videos featuring images and recordings of Cipriano committing sexual acts.

The complexity of the case increases as Cipriano allegedly issued death threats and attempted to solicit sexual acts from minors by impersonating the victim online. In response, authorities have taken measures to protect the victim’s identity and uphold their privacy amid these serious allegations.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Cipriano, who could face up to 180 days in jail if convicted on the current charges. Additional serious charges are being considered, including issuing criminal threats and attempting unlawful sexual communication with a minor. These potential charges, still under investigation, highlight the gravity and predatory nature of the alleged behavior, which reportedly targeted not only vulnerable adults but also minors.

“The aggressive and invasive nature of the crimes reported is particularly alarming,” stated a law enforcement official. “We encourage anyone who has faced similar distressing experiences to come forward. It is critical for community safety that such incidents are reported and addressed promptly.”

Cipriano’s alleged history of harassment and stalking of other individuals, including his previous employer, and a domestic violence charge with a restraining order from 2018, may be considered in his impending legal proceedings. This history could potentially lead to substantial penalties, including significant jail time and fines if additional convictions are secured.



The following letter is from Cipriano’s previous employer and was published by Cipriano on his public Twitter stating, “I can no longer be managed”:

The case remains under active investigation, with the local community and support groups rallying to provide resources and assistance to those affected by similar instances of cyber harassment. “Supporting victims and strengthening our response to such cyber offenses is essential for our community’s safety and well-being,” remarked a spokesperson for local victim support services.

Prosecutors continue to gather evidence for Cipriano’s arraignment, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in addressing and preventing such cybercrimes.



To report the whereabouts of a wanted person or to leave a tip you may report via:

https://austincrimestoppers.org/ or https://www.tcsheriff.org/fugitive-tips

Case Number: 24-0690266 Warrant: C1CR24150175

What to Do If You Are a Victim of Cyberstalking:

Cyberstalking is a serious crime that involves using the Internet or other electronic means to harass, intimidate, or frighten a victim. This modern form of harassment can encompass a variety of behaviors, such as sending threatening emails, spreading false accusations, monitoring someone’s online activities without their permission, or exploiting their personal data to manipulate or control them. As our lives become increasingly digital, the impact and frequency of cyberstalking incidents have grown, highlighting the need for vigilance and protective measures.

If you find yourself a victim of cyberstalking, it is crucial to take immediate and decisive action. First and foremost, do not engage with the harasser. Responding can often escalate the situation and encourage the perpetrator. Instead, document every interaction meticulously: save emails, take screenshots of messages and posts, and keep detailed records of any phone calls or online interactions. This evidence is vital for law enforcement to take action. It is also advisable to adjust your privacy settings on all social media and online platforms to restrict who can view your personal information and posts. Furthermore, consider using strong, unique passwords for your online accounts to enhance your security.

Contacting the police is a critical step. Provide them with all the evidence you have collected; this will help them understand the severity and scope of the harassment. Many regions have laws specifically against cyberstalking, and law enforcement can take steps to charge and prosecute the perpetrator. Additionally, reaching out to organizations that specialize in cyber harassment can provide additional support and resources. These organizations often offer legal advice, counseling, and strategies to protect yourself and move forward.

Remember, you are not alone in this situation. Cyberstalking is a recognized crime, and help is available. By taking swift action and utilizing available resources, you can safeguard your well-being and seek justice against the perpetrator.