MEXC’s Initial Listing Sees 2,471% Peak Surge as GOAT Surpasses $800M Market Cap

On October 25th, Binance and OKX exchanges announced the launch of GOAT futures trading, causing a price surge that fueled market excitement. Notably, MEXC was the first exchange to offer GOAT spot trading on October 13th, followed by futures trading on October 17th, complete with a series of futures trading events to drive user engagement and rewards.

According to MEXC market data, on October 24th, the market capitalization of GOAT token on the Solana chain surpassed $800 million, with the price reaching 0.797 USDT at the time of writing and a historical peak of 0.90218 USDT. The 24-hour global trading volume reached $246 million, maintaining high market interest.

What is Goatseus Maximus (GOAT)?

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) originated from an idea generated by the Truth Terminal AI Bot in its self-conversations. The AI Bot operates in a semi-autonomous mode, with its posts on X (formerly Twitter) requiring approval from human moderators, who also decide which accounts the bot interacts with. Since the creation of the GOAT token on Pump.fun, it has quickly gained market attention, with its market capitalization soaring rapidly.

GOAT has been listed for trading on major exchanges like Binance, OKX, and MEXC, continuing to attract market interest and supporting the project’s future development.

MEXC’s Global First Listing of GOAT Sees a 2,471% Price Surge

MEXC data shows that on the day of its listing, GOAT opened at 0.035 USDT and experienced a steep rise, reaching a record high of 0.90218 USDT by October 24th, reflecting an impressive 2,471% surge.

As GOAT continued to gain market traction, Binance and OKX announced the launch of GOAT futures trading on October 24th, further fueling market enthusiasm and driving the token’s price to new heights. MEXC, having listed GOAT early on, capitalized on this momentum, enabling users to benefit from the token’s significant price increase.

According to MEXC data, over 240 meme coins have been listed on the platform. In addition to GOAT, MEXC has also listed meme coins such as BONK, PEPE, and NeiroCTO, many of which have delivered exponential returns.

In addition to the impressive returns of meme coins, MEXC offers a comprehensive range of trading pairs. According to CoinGecko data, MEXC has 3,027 spot trading pairs and 548 futures trading pairs. The platform also provides the lowest trading fees in the industry, helping traders reduce their trading costs. Industry-leading liquidity allows traders to execute orders faster with smaller spreads. MEXC also hosts free airdrops via its Kickstarter and Launchpool events throughout the year. These events allow users to participate by holding a specified amount of MX tokens, and offer potential cumulative annual returns of up to 65.82%.

The rise in meme coins has sparked a fresh wave of trading excitement among investors. Trade meme coins on MEXC to catch the market’s top gainers and uncover even more hidden gems. Your next wealth opportunity is in your hands!

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency investments carry inherent risk, and meme coins are characterized by high volatility and high risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Traders should conduct their own research and assess their risk tolerance.