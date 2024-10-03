METRADE – Disrupting The Trading World With The 10% Gateway

METRADE is taking a bold leap forward as it moves into the next exciting phase of its journey, following a successful soft launch. After three years of relentless development and innovation, we are thrilled to unveil our final product. Throughout a two-month soft-launch period, we’ve gathered invaluable data, insights, and user feedback, allowing us to enhance our website , user interface, and social media presence. These improvements further our goal of providing customers access to fully automated, reliable crypto trading .

At the heart of METRADE is a unique gateway system. It is designed to give everyone access to professional trading strategies through third-party providers, and it may resemble copy trading at first glance, but it is not. However, the strategy providers use the copy trading features of our partnered exchange to deliver a profit-generating system, offering customers the opportunity to generate 10% profit cycles . For just $25, users gain access to this service—an incredible value in the world of automated trading.

In August, METRADE partnered with the world-leading exchange BYBIT, giving the customers to opportunity to generate 3 x 10% profit, while BYBIT is covering the 3 x $25 service fee towards METRADE. With the final release now on the horizon, we are confident this launch will make waves in the trading arena. We are excited and ready to celebrate—confetti and fireworks included. The full launch is set to go!

Our mission at METRADE has always been clear: to create a gateway that empowers everyone to enjoy crypto trading – without having to spend the time or learn how to do it. Once started – trading is performed automatically using professional trading strategies. We are committed to making it as straightforward as possible, allowing everyone access to the best possible trading strategies. With the full launch, we are ready to deliver on that promise. We are immensely proud of our game-changing solution and can’t wait for the world to experience it.About METRADE

Welcome to METRADE, a premium project of AI-BRAINVISUALS AG. We are driven by a shared passion to redefine the way people interact in the cryptocurrency market. We believe that everyone, regardless of their background or expertise, should have access to cutting-edge trading tools. That’s why we’ve been working tirelessly since the end of 2021 to develop our intuitive fully automated METRADE app, to open the doors to crypto trading for everyone.

METRADE stands poised to revolutionize the cryptocurrency trading landscape. Our journey from concept to full launch has been driven by a commitment to democratizing access to professional trading strategies. With our unique gateway system, partnership with BYBIT, and user-friendly approach refined through valuable soft launch feedback, we’re not just entering the market—we’re aiming to transform it.

As we prepare for our full launch, we invite everyone to experience the power of automated trading and the potential for consistent profits that METRADE offers. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or a complete novice, our platform provides access to sophisticated strategies at an unparalleled value. The future of crypto trading is here, and it’s open to all. Welcome to METRADE—where professional trading meets accessibility.

Social Media Contacts: X (Twitter) , Telegram

Contact

Shade

Hello@metrade.io