MetaTreasure Community Nodes Sell Out in Record Two Hours! A New Milestone in the PulseChain Ecosystem

MetaTreasure, a trailblazing NFT+DeFi+RWA project within the dynamic PulseChain ecosystem, has achieved yet another historic milestone! Within just two hours of launching its exclusive community nodes on the TurboX platform, first 400 nodes—priced at $653 each—were completely sold out. This phenomenal achievement highlights MetaTreasure’s growing market dominance and the unparalleled potential of the PulseChain ecosystem.

A Testament to PulseChain’s Momentum

The success of MetaTreasure mirrors the incredible growth of the PulseChain ecosystem, which has already raised $1.3 billion in funding in just 19 days and boasts a TVL growth of 215% over the past month. MetaTreasure’s innovative approach and the backing of this rapidly expanding ecosystem position it as a key player in shaping the future of Web3.

Game-Changing Innovation: T-BOX and Community Nodes

MetaTreasure’s pioneering T-BOX model offers users an unmatched gamified investment experience. With mystery boxes that could reward anything from rare NFTs to physical luxury items like Lamborghinis and Porsches, MetaTreasure has redefined engagement in the Web3 space. Luxury car rewards not only create buzz but also amplify investor enthusiasm and broaden community engagement.

Early investors in MetaTreasure’s community nodes are reaping impressive benefits, with a remarkable ROI of up to 300%. This includes PulseX farming opportunities through the MT Farming Pool, delivering annualized returns of up to 100%, as well as additional rewards through $INC dividends and $MTT token allocations for node holders, with dividend yields ranging from 20% to 70% annually.

Deflationary Tokenomics: Driving Value and Confidence

MetaTreasure’s tokenomics are designed for long-term sustainability and growth. With its buyback and burn mechanism, MetaTreasure ensures a consistent reduction in the circulating supply of $MTT, maintaining scarcity and driving up value. This deflationary approach not only protects against inflation but also reinforces investor confidence in $MTT’s long-term potential.

A key driver of this mechanism is the allocation of a portion of farming yields from the MT Farming Pool to systematically buy back and burn $MTT tokens. This ensures a robust price foundation and creates a self-sustaining cycle of value appreciation, benefiting both early adopters and the broader community.

Public Bond Phase: The Next Big Opportunity

Following the sell-out success of the community node phase, MetaTreasure is gearing up for its Public Bond Phase. During this phase, investors will have the opportunity to mint $MTT crypto bonds and enjoy up to a 50% discount on future $MTT market prices. This phase is expected to attract even greater participation, as it lowers the entry barriers to decentralized finance while offering compelling benefits.

MetaTreasure: Bridging Web2 and Web3 Seamlessly

MetaTreasure’s gamified approach makes investing both thrilling and accessible. By lowering the barriers to Web3 adoption, the project enables seamless onboarding for Web2 users into the decentralized world. Its innovative solutions not only appeal to crypto enthusiasts but also attract mainstream investors looking for unique opportunities in the blockchain space.

A Bright Future for MetaTreasure and the PulseChain Ecosystem

As the PulseChain ecosystem continues its upward trajectory, MetaTreasure stands at the forefront of innovation and growth. With its deflationary tokenomics, innovative products, and strong community engagement, MetaTreasure is perfectly positioned to redefine the NFT and DeFi landscape.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this revolutionary journey. MetaTreasure is not just an investment—it’s an experience, a community, and a vision for the future of Web3.

Join MetaTreasure Today and Shape the Future of Decentralized Finance!

Minting Node

MetaTreasure Twitter

MetaTreasure Telegram

MetaTreasure Website

T-box mint