Meta Unveils Quest 3S VR Headset

Meta unveiled the Quest 3S, a less expensive model than its predecessor and the most recent virtual reality headset to emerge from the company’s Reality Labs subsidiary.

The Quest 3S goes for $299, which is more affordable than the $499 Quest 3 that it replaced.

Apple’s $3,499 Vision Pro headset, which debuted in February, is a competitor with the headgear that the corporation positioned as a whole computer.

The device will go on sale on Oct. 15, and it’ll retail starting at $299, down from the $499 starting price for 2023′s Quest 3. The device can be used to watch movies, as well as run VR fitness apps and gaming, Meta said Wednesday at its Connect event in Menlo Park, California. The company positioned the headset as a multitasking computer, putting it in competition with Apple’s $3,499 Vision Pro headset that launched in February.

In addition to the Quest 3S, Meta on Wednesday also showcased its latest prototype of augmented-reality smart glasses and announced a flurry of new features for its Meta AI chatbot.

Meta’s previous Quest devices are the bestselling VR headsets, with millions shipped thanks to heavy marketing and a lower price than many competitors, but those efforts have yet to spark a cultural phenomenon or a mainstream software ecosystem around VR. Including its acquisition of Oculus in 2014, Meta has poured more than $65 billion in expenses into its hardware efforts.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has defended the company’s spending as a strategic initiative to prevent Apple from controlling future hardware platforms.

Although there was hope among VR developers that Apple’s entry into the market would spur a wave of new apps and users, Apple hasn’t revealed sales for its headset, and reports suggest that sales have been in small volumes, under 1 million units, partially due to its high price.

A Meta representative said the “S” in Quest 3S stands for “start” — as in getting started with VR.

Many of the new Meta features that the company discussed for the $299 Quest 3S have counterparts on Apple’s Vision Pro, including a mode that allows for the device to be used on an aeroplane and another that simulates a large movie theatre inside the headset.

Meta highlighted improved “passthrough,” the term used to describe when a VR headset uses cameras and sensors on the outside of the device to display live real-time video inside the headset. That function is intended to make users feel like they are looking through a display and allows them to interact with the real world while keeping the headset on. For the Quest 3S, Meta added a dedicated button to turn on passthrough.

The company has emphasized the ability of the Quest 3S to multitask and run apps, positioning it as a computing device instead of a game console.

“All the things you can do with a general purpose computer, Quest is the full package,” Zuckerberg said.

In demos provided Tuesday, Meta showcased the device running as many as four apps at one time on floating screens inside the headset, including a YouTube video, a browser, Amazon Music, and Meta’s app store. Meta says the headset can handle six windows. But the demo experience was not smooth. The Amazon Music app crashed; window controls would disappear and Meta’s controllers would fall asleep after a few minutes if the user wasn’t pressing buttons.

Besides the Quest 3S, Meta also announced a price cut for last year’s Quest 3, bringing the price of the 512GB version down from $649 to $499. The Quest 3 has more advanced lenses and a superior screen with a higher resolution than the Quest 3S.

Additionally, Meta said it will discontinue the Quest Pro, its $999 headset launched in 2022 that never gained much momentum, and the older Quest 2 headset.