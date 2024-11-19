Memoria, the Decentralized Platform Uniting Gaming and Memes, Announces Project Launch

Singapore — Memoria, the world’s first decentralized platform uniting gaming and memes, announces project launch. Powered by AVAX Layer-1 Chain, it is more than just a gaming platform but also a meme launchpad where creators can bring bright ideas to life, amplify reach, and monetize creativity. Memoria is providing competitors, hosts, and developers with an unparalleled gaming experience.

Memoria fuses Wager-Fi and its Host-to-Earn model—a merger designed to enhance engagement within the ecosystem and provide players with the excitement of high-stake, skill-based gaming. At the same time, it empowers hosts to earn rewards by managing and promoting matches. The fusion balances the ecosystem, guaranteeing that both hosts and players are not disproportionately favored over one another. The former is rewarded for fostering fair and thriving game communities while the latter earns based on performance and engagement.

Memoria Gameplay

Memoria is set in a civilization that seemed invincible; reveling in the knowledge that it had reached the peak of its power, seamlessly blending philosophical insight with cutting-edge technology. Living in this grand illusion, the citizens of Memoria thought they could transcend natural human limitations, and a great lesson was learned. The outcome? Shattering of collective knowledge, and as civilization crumbled, so did its achievements and memories.

AI, as the lone remnant of what was a great civilization, is encumbered with those lost memories and is on a mission to piece back the fragments while navigating the complexities of a new environment. Each interaction with a forgotten technology unravels his culture’s history and a continuous struggle to gradually but diligently assemble the bits of what is left of his world. He constantly has to make moral and strategic decisions that affect his path and the world around him.

Memoria is split into regions, each governed by a fraction that has evolved to prioritize a human sense—sight, sound, smell, touch, and taste. Each region or “blome” is built to reflect predominantly a sensory focus. The game’s narrative depth provides players with a complex world to explore and deepen their engagement as they traverse through quests that reveal, in more detail, the tragic end of a once-great civilization.

Empowering Users with a Platform that Supports Skill, Strategy, Community Management

Memoria is committed to revolutionizing the gaming and meme markets by offering a unique platform that supports skill, strategy, and community management. By fusing Wager-Fi and Host-to-Earn, the team seeks to create an ecosystem where skill and strategy drive growth and entertainment. Memoria is a unified platform that conveniently merges meme culture and gaming into a cohesive ecosystem while prioritizing decentralization. Speaking about this platform and how it will shape the current gaming and meme landscapes, Memoria’s CEO, Edd, reveals that they seek to bridge the gap between both worlds.

“Our mission at Memoria is to bridge the worlds of gaming and meme culture, creating a unified ecosystem where entertainment, community, and rewards thrive together,” the CEO says.

Memoria hopes to redefine the future of online gaming and meme culture. To achieve this, the team incorporates a ton of security protocols, one of which is a smart contract audit and anti-cheat system. Fairness and transparency are a few of the other security measures.

The Memoria team also adopts Layer-2 solutions to address future network congestion, high transaction fees, etc.

Tokenomics and Game Economy

$MEMO is the platform’s native token and will act as the backbone of the ecosystem—serving as the governance, utility, staking, and reward token. $MEMO is also the in-game currency—players must own it to participate in high-stakes, skill-based gaming.

$MEMO holders will enjoy special discounts on fees, transaction costs, and other enviable perks on the ecosystem. It will facilitate the Host-to-Earn model, allowing owners to set game entry fees as well as receive rewards. Memoria’s integration of a P2E system where players earn $MEMO guarantees sustainability now and in the future. A token burn mechanism, treasury management, and the staking option all contribute to creating a stable, sustainable, and rewarding gaming ecosystem for players and hosts alike.

There is a total supply of 1 billion $MEMO tokens.

Node holsters (Host-to-Earn) – 30%

Seed and private sale – 15%

Players ecosystem – 10%

Airdrops – 10%

Platform treasury and ecosystem development – 10%

Team and advisors – 10%

Liquidity provision – 7.5%

Staking and yield farming – 7.5%

About Memoria

Memoria is the world’s first decentralized platform uniting gaming and memes. It introduces a fusion of Wager-Fi and Host-to-Earn to provide players with thrilling, high-stakes, strategic, and skill-based gaming. It is committed to revolutionizing the online gaming and meme culture landscape, pioneering a new industry based on transparency, sustainability, reward, fairness, and decentralization.

