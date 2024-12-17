Memecoins Still Lag Behind Demand for Viral Utility Tokens: Can Dogecoin Flip the Script?

The meme market faces a major slowdown as Solana memecoins continue to drop, with SHIB & FLOKI also showing declines in the last 24 hours. This market shift is triggered by a significant positive sentiment about utility tokens, especially Ethereum-based altcoins, as capital rotates into them amid the ongoing altseason.

However, experts hope that Dogecoin (DOGE) will change the market sentiment under Trump’s leadership. The dog-themed memecoin with the highest market cap can trigger a notable meme rally after the Fed rate cuts decision as analysts hope for a new all-time high before Trump takes the oath.

Another viral utility token defying market trends is the DTX Exchange (DTX), which looks forward to major success in the altcoin market with its millionaire-making presale rally. In this article, we’ll see how Dogecoin is well-positioned to flip the market sentiment and why the DTX Exchange is the top buy for bullish gains among utility tokens.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Can Hit $2 If Gaussian Retest Goes Successful

Dogecoin is poised to follow the Bitcoin price trend as analysts believe that the world’s largest cryptocurrency will continue its path to higher price levels. As capital rotates into altcoins and then memecoins, the DOGE price could peak in January 2025 before Donald Trump takes the oath.

Amid the market downturn this week due to Fed rate cuts, Dogecoin price has shown strength by holding the $0.4 support level and defying bearish pressures aiming to halt its upside momentum. At this time, the DOGE price has dropped by 1.6% in the last 24 hours. However, buyers show resilience at the crucial support level.

Source: CoinMarketCap

According to CNF news, whales have accumulated $160 million worth of DOGE during a market drop. This positioning shows the absolute potential of Dogecoin to flip the market sentiment in the next few weeks, as experts believe that the Gaussian channel retest can propel its price past $2 if bulls hold steam.

DTX Exchange (DTX) Emerges as ‘Best Crypto to Buy’ at $0.12

DTX Exchange (DTX) emerged as a well-reputed trading platform, introducing a unified trading strategy that revolutionizes conventional trading methods. Boasting a selection of over 120K digital assets across financial markets—including forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, and CFDs—the platform ensures gas-free transactions and ultra-fast execution speeds with its first-ever hybrid layer-1 blockchain.

Global traders can utilize profit potential with up to 1000x leverage with DTX Exchange’s cutting-edge technology and risk management tools. Built on a secure layer-1 foundation, the platform prioritizes safety with decentralized features such as no-KYC requirements and a non-custodial Phoenix wallet, offering unparalleled security and privacy.

What sets DTX Exchange apart is its quant, algo, and copy trading mechanisms, including advanced automation, designed to provide a seamless, end-to-end, and efficient trading experience. DTX tokens can be purchased at only $0.12 after its presale raised a massive $10.2M in stage 6. As its price could increase in the next rounds, it’s the ideal time for entering early before the price moonshots past $1 after the 2025 listing.

Conclusion

While Dogecoin (DOGE) is well-positioned to spark a memecoin revival with its $1 potential due to Elon Musk’s backing, the whale activity shows investor confidence in its future. However, DTX Exchange (DTX) is setting new standards in the crypto space with its innovative trading solutions and utility-driven approach.

As the utility tokens steal the spotlight, DTX Exchange is titled the ‘top crypto to buy’ for long-term growth and bullish potential due to its early presale stage and 250,000+ trader community, looking forward to reshaping the TradFi sector.

