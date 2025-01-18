Meme Coin Enthusiasts Pick PONKE To Outperform SHIB, While This Crypto Could Lead The Entire Market For Gains

As the market is in the green again, meme coins are gearing up for a resurgence. After spending weeks locked in a narrow trading range, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has finally broken out, recording a substantial increase. However, another meme coin is rapidly gaining traction — Ponke (PONKE) — and analysts believe it could outpace Shiba Inu in the upcoming months.

Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) continues to top headlines, as the presale of the native $RTX token is reaching a viral status. Discover how this outlier could disrupt an entire industry and mint generational gains along the way.

How Remittix Reinvents The Cross-Border Payment Framework

In 2017, cross-border payments were estimated at $150 trillion, and Remittix is uniquely positioned to capture a large share of this booming market, with its unifying PayFi solution that seamlessly integrates blockchain with traditional payment systems.

Users can send and receive more than 40 major cryptocurrencies and automatically convert them into 30+ fiat currencies. The funds are then immediately sent to any bank accounts worldwide, regardless of local restrictions and geopolitical limitations. This is significant as Remittix’s goal is to democratize cross-border transactions and grant people living in underbanked regions the tools they need to join the global financial market.

Remittix’s smart contract and the $RTX token have been thoroughly audited by reputable blockchain security firms, SolidProof and Blocksafu, ensuring compliance with the highest security standards. Additionally, team tokens and the liquidity pool are locked for three years, in order to build user trust and promote long-term price stability.

At the center of the Remittix ecosystem is the $RTX token, which powers governance and staking. Holders will be able to put their tokens to work and support the ecosystem while enjoying up to 8% APY. Those who want a premium experience can opt to join Remittix’s VIP Program, where Tier 3 members will be eligible for 18% APY and have greater governance rights.

Ponke Rebounds From The Bottom, Teases Major Comeback

Ponke (PONKE) is a Solana-based meme coin envisioned as Pepe’s monkey counterpart and has quickly gained a cult-following with its unique antics. After peaking at $0.84 in November, Ponke entered a steep downtrend that saw nearly 70% of its valuation evaporate. Crypto analyst, Man of Bitcoin is also pointing out that Ponke is in the process of testing a descending trendline that acted as a dynamic resistance since November. A breakout and successful retest from here could finally shift Ponke’s trend. Over the last few days, Ponke rebounded by 5% and is currently trading at $0.29.

When compared to other Solana memes, Ponke has much greater room for growth and could potentially outperform Shiba Inu in terms of gains once the meme season kicks off. Right now Ponke’s market cap sits at around $160 million, and experts believe that it bears all the hallmarks of a multi-billion meme coin: a strong community, viral potential, and a unique gimmick.

Shiba Inu Jumps 11%, What’s Next?

Shiba Inu has shown recovery signals after a recent correction and is already showing the early signs of a major rally. Shiba Inu’s price broke out from the trading range around $0.000018, recording over 11% gains in the last two days. Today Shiba Inu trades at $0.000024 and is approaching the key $0.000025 resistance, which if successfully reclaimed, would supercharge Shiba Inu’s bullish momentum. Analysts note that Shiba Inu’s trajectory remains tied to Bitcoin’s performance, which recently reclaimed $100K, boosting market sentiment.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu’s token burn rate increased by 21.76% over the past 24 hours, with 26.2 million SHIB burned. While the rise in burn activity is a positive sign, consistent and substantial burns need to ramp up even more in order to have a real positive impact on Shiba Inu’s price performance.

Join The Remittix Presale Before The Next Price Surge

Remittix’s presale has rapidly raised over $3.3 million in less than three weeks as hundreds of investors acquired over 180 million $RTX of the 750 million available. At a current price of just $0.0217, $RTX presents the perfect opportunity for early buyers, as an 800% increase is expected by the end of the presale alone, and once the token is available for trading a 5,000% rally is on the cards.

