Members Chat for websites – Building Communities and Engagement 

Integrating a members chat room into a website is simple with a group chat service like RumbleTalk.

A members chat room allows your website’s own users to log in automatically, thanks to single sign-on (SSO) technology. Adding this feature can be as easy as copying and pasting code into your site. For WordPress site owners, the RumbleTalk plugin includes this code, making setup as easy as checking a single box.

Explore Members chat Communities

Choosing the right chat type depends on your group’s needs:

Group Chats: Smaller and more private, group chats are ideal for close conversations. Designed for up to 250 people, group chats often include family, friends, or teams. Members can join via invitation or a direct link.

Community Chats: These are larger, more public-facing groups, welcoming an unlimited number of members. Members Chat offers inclusive spaces, perfect for individuals who might be strangers but share similar interests.

Administrator Controls and Management

Admins play a vital role in managing group and community chats:

Group Chat: Admins can add or remove members.

Community Chat: Administrators have enhanced controls, including the ability to ban or re-approve users, designate co-admins, and moderate the chat to maintain a positive environment.

Activating Members Chat on Your Site

If you want to create a vibrant and interactive community, enabling Members Chat on your site is key. To get started with RumbleTalk members chat:

1. Go to **Settings** in the admin panel.

2. Choose **General & Logins > Members Login Options**.

3. Toggle the **Members** option and, if needed, enable **User authentication** for additional site control.

Managing site users is straightforward: add or remove members from your dashboard, allowing you full control over who can access chat rooms.

Moderating and Expanding Chat Engagement

Restricting access to Members Chat allows you to shape your online community. You can manage who participates by manually approving site members, allowing only registered users to join. Assigning roles lets you customize user privileges, such as admin access.

You can choose also to pre-moderate (approve users messages) or post-moderate (moderate after a users has sent his message).

Creating More Ways to Connect

Members Chat also offers the flexibility to add multiple chat rooms, which enhances engagement and helps create specific topic-centered spaces. Here’s how to set up additional chat rooms:

1. Log in to your **RumbleTalk** account.

2. Go to the **admin panel** and select **Create a new chat room** from the dropdown menu.

3. Enter the chat room name and select **Create**. You can also duplicate existing rooms to quickly expand options.

Members Chat provides the tools to build a thriving community. Whether your audience is event base, members of your website, gamers, or enthusiasts of any kind, Members Chat can help bring your community to life.

