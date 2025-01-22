The volatile world of meme coins has once again taken center stage as $MELANIA experiences a dramatic 42% price drop, and $TRUMP Coin faces growing criticism over its lack of utility and stability.

Amid the turbulence, Lightchain AI is capturing the spotlight with its groundbreaking presale, raising $12.3 million at a token price of $0.005625. With its focus on innovation and real-world applications, Lightchain AI is emerging as a beacon of promise in the crypto market.

$MELANIA Coin Drops 42% Amid Meme Coin Hype

The $MELANIA meme coin, started by First Lady Melania Trump, has seen a lot of ups and downs since it began. At first, it traded for about $12.03 with a market size of $1.9 billion the coins worth jumped to a high point of $13.73. But, it then fell by 74.6% to $3.46

On January 22, 2025, $MELAN͏IA is at $4.44 it shows a drop of 17.78% from the last close. This fall matches the wider trend seen in other meme coins like $TRUMP that also had big losses.

The ups and downs of these coins has made people worry in the crypto world about their guesswork style and possible effect on market calmness.

$TRUMP Coin – Criticism Over Lack of Substance

The $TRUMP meme coin, introduced by President Donald Trump, has faced significant criticism for its perceived lack of substance and potential ethical concerns.

Critics argue that the coin, primarily owned by Trump-affiliated entities, lacks inherent utility and serves more as a speculative asset. Notable figures, including former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, have labeled the venture as “Idi Amin level corruption,” suggesting it could undermine the credibility of the cryptocurrency industry.

Ethics experts have raised alarms about potential conflicts of interest, highlighting the possibility of foreign entities purchasing the coin to gain influence, thereby violating the Constitution’s foreign emoluments clause. Despite these concerns, major cryptocurrency platforms like Coinbase have listed $TRUMP, indicating a complex interplay between market demand and ethical considerations.

Lightchain AI Technology-Driven Alternative

Lightchain AI is making waves with its innovative approach to merging blockchain and artificial intelligence.

A unique aspect of the platform is its open-source innovation hub, which fosters global collaboration among developers. This initiative not only accelerates technological advancements but also creates a dynamic ecosystem for decentralized AI applications.

Another standout feature is Lightchain AI’s real-time AI model optimization, enabling businesses to execute advanced AI tasks securely and efficiently. This capability positions the platform as a leader in solving real-world problems across industries such as logistics, healthcare, and finance. With $12 million raised during its presale, Lightchain AI has demonstrated strong investor confidence in its transformative potential.

