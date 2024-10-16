Megaport has expanded to Europe with 14 new data centres and strategic partnerships.

Takeaway Points

Megaport expands to Europe with 14 new data centres and strategic partnerships.

These key partnerships and 14 total new locations now make it easier for joint customers to modernise their network connectivity and connect to leading cloud service providers across Europe.

The company partnered with three companies, namely Portus Data Centers, NorthC Data Centers, and Sipartech.

Megaport Expands to Europe

Megaport Limited (“Megaport”), the global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, on Wednesday announced its expansion across Europe with 14 new data centre locations across seven countries, as well as strategic partnerships with Portus Data Centers, NorthC Data Centers, and Sipartech in key locations.

These key partnerships and 14 total new locations now make it easier for joint customers to modernise their network connectivity and connect to leading cloud service providers across Europe, Megaport said.

Michael Reid, CEO of Megaport, while commenting about the expansion said, “Expanding to so many new European locations alongside such exceptional partners allows us to bring the network revolution further into Europe, giving new customers the ability to supercharge their business and build connections in less than 60 seconds.”

How many companies did the company partner with?

The company partnered with three companies, namely Portus Data Centers, NorthC Data Centers, and Sipartech. It partnered with data centre operator Portus Data Centers to extend its reach in Germany. By deploying a new Megaport PoP in Munich, joint customers now benefit from wider reach and enhanced connectivity capabilities in Central Europe.

Megaport has also strengthened its partnership with NorthC Data Centers in the Netherlands by launching a second Point of Presence (PoP) at NorthC’s data centre in Almere, located in the Amsterdam Metropolitan Area.

Megaport has concluded its partnership with Sipartech, a provider of high-speed connectivity solutions. With its dense optical network in France and other European capital cities, Sipartech supports last-mile connectivity for Megaport customers in Western Europe.

Comments from the Partners

Adriaan Oosthoek, Chairman at Portus Data Centers, commented, “We’re thrilled to be working with Megaport in our Tier IV data centre in Munich to expand their global reach on our high-performance data centre infrastructure. Now, we can provide more customers in Germany with their wide range of connectivity solutions to drive business growth.”

Vincent Wammes, Director International Alliances and Accounts at NorthC Data Centers, said, “The addition of Megaport’s new Point of Presence to our Almere data centre means our clients now have greater access to a diverse range of connectivity and cloud services, ensuring they remain at the forefront of innovation and digital transformation.”

Julien Santina, President and Founder at Sipartech, remarked, “We are thrilled to partner with Megaport. Together, we share a common vision: to elevate the experience of our clients through reliable and high-performance connectivity. This partnership enables us to deliver even more innovative and tailored connectivity solutions to our customers in France, Spain, Italy, and beyond.”

Vincent Lauriat, Chief Technology Officer and Deputy Chief Information Officer at Veolia Water, said, “With their growing partner ecosystem, using Megaport has enabled us to diversify our multicloud and enhance our operations through multi-data centre access across Europe. As a result of implementing their reliable and resilient connectivity, we’ve seen a noticeable increase in customer satisfaction and revenue generation. They are a trusted partner.”

About Megaport

Megaport is changing how businesses connect their infrastructure, with one smart and simple platform to manage every connection. Build secure, scalable, and agile networks in just a few clicks, accessing global endpoints and creating private paths in minutes. Trusted by the world’s leading companies, Megaport partners with global service providers, DC operators, systems integrators, and managed services companies, and operates in 860+ enabled locations worldwide. Megaport is ISO/IEC 27001 certified.