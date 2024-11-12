Meet Your New Floor Washing Companion: Enter the 3i S10 Ultra, Launching On Amazon

The pressures of a busy lifestyle often mean home cleaning is a stressful, never-ending chore. Imagine a solution that takes cleaning off your plate completely—a device that’s as smart and autonomous as it is efficient.

The 3i S10 Ultra, launching on Amazon in November, does just that. It’s not just a floor cleaner; it’s a high-tech helper designed for today’s busy urbanites. It blends innovative technology with smart home trends to offer a hassle-free, maintenance-free cleaning experience.

Here’s why this device sets a new standard in automated home cleaning.

Effortless Cleanliness, Worry-Free Maintenance

The S10 Ultra redefines cleaning efficiency with powerful technology to make your life easier. Each feature, from water recycling to personalized AI cleaning, reduces your time and effort on household tasks.

With the smart home market currently valued at USD 15.4 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 158.2 billion by the end of the forecast, it’s clear that devices like the S10 Ultra are becoming essential additions to modern living. Here’s a closer look at the standout features:

1. World’s First WaterRecycle™ System—No Manual Refilling Needed

The WaterRecycle™ System is a groundbreaking innovation, offering a sustainable solution for continuous, hands-free cleaning. Here’s how it works:

Sub-Boiling Distillation : The S10 Ultra purifies wastewater through sub-boiling distillation, separating solids from water. Any solid waste is collected in a dust bag, while the remaining water is purified, making it ready for cleaning use again.

Air Moisture Extraction : Using moisture from the air, the device produces clean water to maintain an endless supply for mopping, allowing flexible placement in any room without requiring drainage.

This innovation alone makes the S10 Ultra ideal for anyone seeking a hands-free lifestyle with no need for constant water replacement.

2. UltraReach™ Roller Mop—No Smudges, No Missed Spots

The UltraReach™ Roller Mop is another leap forward, delivering a polished, spotless clean with precision:

Self-Cleaning Roller Mop : This mop features 12 spray holes that ensure plenty of water reaches the floor and a scraper to keep it residue-free.

Enhanced Edge Mopping : When cleaning along walls, the roller mop extends to ensure coverage down to the millimeter, improving corner cleaning by 95% .

High-Speed Rotation : The roller mop spins up to 330 rpm , boosting cleaning power by 153% to remove even the toughest stains.

This feature targets tricky spots like baseboards and under furniture, ensuring thorough cleaning in every part of your home.

3. DirtScan™ Cleaning Strategy for Smart, Targeted Cleaning

For busy professionals, the DirtScan™ technology takes cleaning efficiency to a new level by adjusting cleaning based on the type of dirt detected:

Green Light Detection : Liquids, dust, and various debris reflect unique light patterns under green light, allowing the S10 Ultra to identify 68 different types of messes with AI precision.

Boosted Suction for Dust and Hair : The device automatically enhances suction power when it encounters hair or dust, ensuring consistent, powerful cleaning.

Controlled Cleaning for Liquid Messes : When liquid spills are detected, the S10 Ultra lowers the vacuum motor, decreases water flow, and slows down, ensuring liquids are fully absorbed.

Increased Speed for Stubborn Stains : It raises mop speed and water flow for tough spots, ensuring a deep clean that tackles even dried-on dirt.

This feature is perfect for high-traffic households, adapting to daily cleaning needs without user intervention.

4. Dual Anti-Tangle Design—Reduced Maintenance for Hair and Debris

The Dual Anti-Tangle Design is essential for households with long hair, minimizing tangles and keeping cleaning efficient:

Tangle-Free Main Brush : Equipped with a blocking comb, the main brush catches and removes hair during cleaning.

Optimized Side Brush : Designed to prevent tangling, the side brush enhances cleaning without scattering debris.

Together, these features eliminate the need to constantly untangle the device, making cleaning smoother and maintenance minimal.

Advanced AI, Intelligent Control, and Real-Time Monitoring

The 3i S10 Ultra offers a truly personalized experience through intelligent control options:

Remote Control via App : With a few taps, you can create 3D maps, schedule cleanings, and customize cleaning modes.

Voice Command Integration : with Alexa and Google Assistant support, hands-free control is easy.

Real-Time Video Monitoring : The robot’s built-in camera allows you to monitor your home from anywhere, perfect for peace of mind.

From customized cleaning schedules to on-the-go monitoring, the S10 Ultra adapts to your lifestyle, ensuring a convenient and tailored cleaning experience.

ApexVision™ Lidar and Triple Obstacle Avoidance for Safe, Smooth Navigation

The S10 Ultra’s ApexVision™ dToF lidar extends visibility up to 12 meters, allowing it to detect obstacles with 1.5 cm precision. Powered by autonomous BEV navigation algorithms, the device maps out an efficient cleaning route, avoiding objects for seamless movement.

A Smart Cleaning Solution for Busy Professionals

The S10 Ultra’s features make it a perfect fit for the busy, tech-savvy individual who wants powerful, efficient cleaning with minimal effort. Here’s how it caters to different lifestyles:

Professionals on the Go : Early mornings, long days, and busy weekends? The WaterRecycle™ System and autonomous cleaning modes mean the S10 Ultra can keep floors spotless, even when you’re away.

Tech Enthusiasts : With voice control, real-time video monitoring, and customizable settings, the S10 Ultra integrates perfectly into a high-tech lifestyle.

Exclusive Amazon Launch Deals

The 3i S10 Ultra is set to make its Amazon debut in November, with limited-time offers to celebrate the launch. Here’s what early buyers can expect:

Launch Price Discount : The S10 Ultra is available at a special discount for a limited time, making it easier to experience this advanced cleaner.

Limited Availability : These deals are available while supplies last, so act fast to secure your order.

These launch offers are tailored for busy people who want to experience powerful, hands-free cleaning with additional perks.

Use Discount Code for Extra Savings

As part of the launch celebration, we’re offering you the chance to claim a $200 coupon on Amazon, plus an additional 5% off (valued at $95) on your purchase by using the discount code: 3IS10ULTRA. This offer is available only for a limited time, so don’t miss out!

Embrace a New Era of Effortless Living

With features like the WaterRecycle™ System, ApexVision™ lidar, and personalized cleaning modes, the 3i S10 Ultra redefines what smart cleaning can do.

No more endless refilling, tangled hair, or missed spots—the S10 Ultra handles it, so you can focus on what matters most. Bring home the future of hands-free, effortless cleaning.