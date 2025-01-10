Meet Stella: Revolutionizing Productivity with AI on iMessage & WhatsApp

In a world that doesn’t slow down, time is a precious resource – especially for professionals balancing numerous tasks. From coordinating meetings and managing communication to organizing to-do’s, these tasks often eat into hours that could be better spent elsewhere.

Enter Stella AI: a game-changing productivity tool designed to transform how professionals operate. By automating routine tasks and seamlessly integrating into daily workflows, Stella AI frees up bandwidth, allowing additional time to focus on strategic work.

What is Stella AI?

Stella AI operates seamlessly within iMessage and WhatsApp, eliminating the need for additional apps or logins. Be it scheduling meetings, managing your inbox, transcribing voice memos, or managing to-do lists, Stella AI helps users be productive and self-sufficient, accomplishing tasks that are traditionally handled by a human EA. Users are saving upto 5 hours every week with it.

Features that Redefine Productivity

Stella AI integrates with platforms you already use – iMessage and WhatsApp – so you can get started with minimal effort

Key features and benefits:

Meeting Scheduling : Effortlessly organize meetings and manage your calendar

Task Management : Manage to-do lists and receive reminders, ensuring that you stay on top of everything

Voice notes : Capture ideas and meeting notes instantly by simply speaking, with Stella transcribing and summarizing them in a structured manner

Email Drafting : Quickly compose personalized emails or responses, formatted perfectly

Multi-lingual support: It works in 50+ languages today and is being used around the globe

High RoI : The package of features and functionality works out 90% cheaper than hiring a human EA. This makes it particularly attractive for busy executives and small businesses

Data Privacy: A Top Priority

The platform complies with stringent standards (CASA Tier 2 certified, Google verified, and in the process of getting SOC2 certification), ensuring that users don’t have to worry about their data. This commitment to data security is a critical aspect of building user confidence and maintaining the integrity of the tool.

A Tool for Everyone: From Personal to Professional Use

While Stella AI is particularly beneficial for business owners and executives, it can also be valuable for casual users (juggling personal tasks), freelancers (managing a variety of personal and professional work), and entrepreneurs. The diverse feature has something for everyone.

The Vision

Stella AI is founded by Kushal Prakash, a seasoned tech innovator and an AI researcher from TU Delft. With a track record of success, including recognition in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia, Kushal’s vision is to create functional tools that bring significant productivity boosts for professionals globally.

Under Kushal’s leadership, StellA AI continues to grow and has already reached users across 20 countries.

Try Stella AI Today

With a free trial option in place, there’s no better time than now to experience Stella and unlock time for what truly matters

Visit Stella AI to learn more.