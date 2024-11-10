Maurizio D’Andrea wins the Golden Lion at the Venice Triennale, Italy

A moment of great pride for Italian art and for the Neapolitan painter Maurizio D’Andrea, who has won the prestigious Golden Lion at the International Venice Triennale, one of the most important events dedicated to contemporary art. The award ceremony, held on November 9 at Forte Marghera in Venice (Italy), brought together one hundred carefully selected artists to represent the most innovative and significant voices of the international art scene.

The jury, composed of prominent figures such as Stefania Pieralice, former director of the Venice Biennale, and art critics Antonio Castellana, Barbara Bortot, and Giada Eva Elisa Tarantino, awarded D’Andrea’s work “Mi.R bb49” for its ability to powerfully and sensitively explore the complex relationship between fertility in our modern civilization and human nature. The painting, a vibrant interplay of colors and shapes, represents a symbolic struggle between psyche and reason, between technological progress and human essence, capturing the contradictions of our time and inviting a deep reflection on what it means to be human in an increasingly industrialized world.

“Mi.R bb49” is much more than a painting: it is a visual and symbolic journey that tells the fears, hopes, and desires of the modern era. It speaks to the tension between unstoppable progress and our innate search for meaning, acting as a universal message that resonates with anyone who takes a moment to contemplate it.

With this victory, Maurizio D’Andrea confirms himself as one of the most authoritative and original voices in contemporary international abstract art. His multidisciplinary and symbolic art has the power to communicate with the world, offering a vision that reflects the existential dilemmas and complexities of our society.

Learn more at: https://triennaledivenezia.it/

Author’s Website: www.dandreart.info