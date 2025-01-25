Matteo Colosio, an exceptional landscape artist from Italy, has made significant contributions to the world of Japanese garden design. His expertise and passion for this ancient art form have led to groundbreaking collaborations and innovative projects that blend traditional Japanese techniques with European landscapes.

The Unica Specimen Project: A Showcase of Innovation

At the heart of Colosio’s recent work is the “Unica Specimen” project, a collaborative effort with Eva Forlani, the owner and sales manager of Nippon Tree Company. This innovative initiative represents a fusion of Japanese gardening principles with European flora, showcasing Colosio’s unique approach to landscape design

The project focuses on identifying and selecting unique, large-sized plants with special shapes from Italy and Europe. These exceptional specimens are cultivated in Nippon Tree’s nurseries in northern Italy, ensuring they are well-rooted and acclimatized. The project aims to offer these unique plants for incorporation into landscape projects, providing designers with extraordinary specimens for their creations

The Unica Specimen project highlights several aspects of Colosio’s exceptional skills.

By combining Japanese gardening techniques with European plant varieties, Colosio demonstrates his ability to create a harmonious fusion of Eastern and Western landscape traditions. His deep understanding of both exotic and native species allows him to select and cultivate plants that thrive in their new environments while maintaining their unique characteristics.The project aligns with Colosio’s commitment to plant conservation, as seen in his work with endangered species like the Pinus mugo. Nippon Tree Company: A Hub for Japanese Garden Expertise. Nippon Tree Company, established over 20 years ago, has been at the forefront of importing and distributing Japanese garden elements in Europe5. The company specializes in:

Importing high-quality bonsai trees from Japan

Supplying materials for creating authentic Japanese-style gardens

Offering expertise in Japanese landscaping techniques. With its 20,000m² nursery for potted plants and a 60,000m² area for free land plants, Nippon Tree has become a significant player in the European market for Japanese garden element Impact on Landscape Design. The Unica Specimen project is more than just a collection of unique plants; it represents a new paradigm in landscape design: By offering well-rooted and acclimatized specimens, the project provides landscape architects with new possibilities for creating striking and sustainable gardens. The focus on unique specimens contributes to the preservation and promotion of plant diversity in European landscapes

The availability of these exceptional plants allows for the creation of more visually stunning and distinctive garden spaces

Through the Unica Specimen project, Matteo Colosio continues to push the boundaries of landscape design, combining his expertise in Japanese gardening techniques with a deep appreciation for European flora. This innovative approach not only showcases his skills as an extraordinary landscape artist but also contributes to the evolution of garden design in Europe and beyond.

