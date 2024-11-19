MathNodes Launches Meile v2.0, the Latest Core Update for Decentralized VPN Built on Sentinel Network

MathNodes has released Meile v2.0, the latest core update for its decentralized VPN powered by the Sentinel dVPN Network . This new version offers streamlined user interface improvements and enhanced payment options, aimed at reinforcing privacy for all users. By integrating BTCPay Server, Meile now allows for secure payments with Bitcoin (BTC), Monero (XMR), and other privacy-centric cryptocurrencies.

In partnership with Firo through NowPayments.io, Meile v2.0 also introduces support for $FIRO payments, aligning with the privacy-first ethos of both Meile and Sentinel. This feature provides users with the freedom to pay for VPN services without exposing their personal data, a step forward in protecting digital identity.

“Firo is about the freedom of money—being able to use what we’ve earned without limitations. VPNs align with this vision by protecting privacy and preventing censorship,” said Reuben Yap, Project Steward at Firo. “We’re thrilled that the Community Fund Committee supported FIRO’s integration with Meile dVPN on Sentinel. This partnership enhances FIRO’s utility while allowing Meile users to pay privately, ensuring no payment information is tied to their subscription,” said Reuben Yap, FIRO.

MathNodes has unveiled Meile v2.0, the latest core update for its decentralized VPN (dVPN) built on the Sentinel Network. This major release enhances the performance and functionality of Meile, a blockchain-powered dVPN that prioritizes user privacy and unrestricted internet access.

Meile v2.0 introduces improved connectivity, faster node selection, and robust encryption protocols, ensuring a seamless and secure browsing experience. By leveraging the decentralized infrastructure of the Sentinel Network, it eliminates reliance on traditional centralized servers, offering users greater privacy and resilience against censorship.

Freqnik, Lead Developer at MathNodes, emphasized the focus on privacy: “This update’s major focus was on user end privacy. Integrating off-chain payments from leading privacy coins such as Monero and Firo eliminates on-chain linkability of the consumer!”

By leveraging the Sentinel Network’s decentralized infrastructure, Meile v2.0 ensures that users have access to a VPN experience free from central servers or surveillance. This update underlines Sentinel and MathNodes’ commitment to secure, censorship-resistant internet access for a privacy-conscious community.

Sentinel is a Layer 1 blockchain built on top of the Cosmos SDK. A strong dev team with support from whitelabel developers like MathNodes and Solar Labs are the driving force behind the continual progress of the network. Specializing in decentralized privacy preserving technologies, Sentinel is at the forefront of the DePIN industry.

The update also includes user interface refinements, making it easier to configure and monitor connections on Linux and macOS. With Meile v2.0, MathNodes reaffirms its commitment to delivering an open-source, community-driven solution that promotes digital privacy and internet freedom. This release empowers users to access the web securely and anonymously, embodying the principles of decentralization and blockchain technology.

Meile is making decentralized VPN access even easier with the introduction of our FIAT gateway. Meile processes basic credit card information through Stripe, and upon a successful charge, the selected amount of DVPN (fuel) will be sent to your Meile Wallet. Privacy is preserved and no identifiable information is stored on our end, other than a Transaction ID and a Wallet address.

Explore Meile v2.0 and improve your privacy today: Meile.app