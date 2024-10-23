MATCHAIN partners with Paris Saint-Germain to bring Web3 innovations to global football community

Paris Saint-Germain is proud to announce a landmark partnership with Matchain, a leading blockchain platform specializing in AI and decentralized identity. This collaboration will run across three seasons, from 2024 to 2027, setting the stage for an unprecedented fusion of blockchain technology and professional football.

As the Exclusive Digital Identity Partner of the Club, Matchain will integrate its decentralized identity (DID) and data sovereignty solutions to transform fan engagement and user data security. Furthermore, both companies intend to establish a Joint Innovation Studio driving the club’s Web3 innovation. Through this integration, Paris Saint-Germain will empower its global fanbase with personalized, secure, and innovative digital interactions that will transform the way supporters connect with their beloved team.

This partnership is the future of sports technology. Fans will no longer be passive observers but active participants in a fully integrated, decentralized ecosystem. Matchain’s blockchain-powered platform will introduce Paris Saint-Germain fans to a new era of ownership, privacy, and personalization, offering unprecedented control over their digital interactions with the club. This partnership will bring Matchain’s advanced AI-driven decentralized identity platform to life, creating seamless and secure experiences for millions of PSG fans across the globe.

The Joint Innovation Studio envisions bringing together PSG, Matchain, and industry-leading Web3 experts to collaboratively drive the future of Web3 development at the Club. This initiative aims to continuously explore and integrate cutting-edge technologies that enhance fan experiences, keeping Paris Saint-Germain at the forefront of digital transformation in sports. Through this collaborative effort, the studio is poised to incubate groundbreaking innovations that will set new standards in the sports world.



Petrix Barbosa, CEO of Matchain, commented:

We are excited to embark on this journey with Paris Saint-Germain, a club that shares our vision for innovation and cutting-edge technology. Through the Joint Innovation Studio, we will bring Web3 experiences to the football community, creating new opportunities for fan engagement and data empowerment.

Nicola Ibbetson, Global Partnership Director at Paris Saint-Germain, added:

This partnership reflects PSG’s vision of remaining a leader in digital transformation in sport. We are thrilled to join forces with Matchain to explore new ways of engaging with our fans and continuing our commitment to technological innovation.



Pär Helgosson, Head of Web3, PSG, commented:

At PSG, we have always been committed to being at the forefront of digital innovation. This partnership with Matchain reinforces that commitment. By integrating decentralized identity solutions, we are not only enhancing our fans’ experiences but also prioritizing their privacy and security. Together, we’re bringing a new level of engagement and personalization to the world of football.

Through this partnership, Matchain will access PSG’s global marketing platform, utilizing exclusive content creation, dynamic stadium advertising, and PSG’s influential social media presence. Matchain will also benefit from exclusive VIP experiences, strengthening its brand visibility across the global sports community.

About Paris Saint-Germain

Founded in 1970, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stands as France’s most successful sports franchise and one of the elite football clubs in Europe. Since its acquisition by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) in 2011, PSG has achieved remarkable success both on and off the pitch. The Club has secured a record-breaking 12 national championship titles and a total of 51 trophies since its founding, including an astounding 32 trophies since 2011. PSG has been home to some of football’s biggest stars, including Ronaldinho, Beckham, Ibrahimović, Messi, and Neymar Jr., and currently features some of the world’s top players. With a rapidly growing global fan base of over 200 million social media followers, PSG ranks among the largest and most influential clubs and brands in world sports. PSG, considered as the club of the new generation, is known for its innovative and forward-thinking approach. The Club has expanded beyond traditional football by establishing an Esports team and supporting men’s soccer, women’s soccer, handball, and judo teams.

About Matchain

Matchain is a cutting-edge blockchain platform designed to revolutionize how users interact with and control their personal data. By leveraging advanced AI-driven decentralized identity solutions, Matchain ensures the highest standards of privacy, security, and data sovereignty. Users are empowered to take full ownership of their digital information, with the ability to monetize and manage it within a secure, transparent ecosystem. As the first AI-focused Layer 2 on the BNB Chain, Matchain is pioneering the integration of AI algorithms with blockchain technology, offering seamless, user-centric experiences for both individuals and businesses.

