Mastering the Convergence of Business Acumen and Technological Prowess: The Cheitali Thakkar Story

Early Beginnings and Academic Excellence

Cheitali’s journey is a remarkable tale of talent, determination, and innovative excellence. Born and raised in Mumbai, India, Cheitali’s path has taken her from the bustling streets of her hometown to the hallowed halls of one of America’s most prestigious universities, and now to the forefront of Amazon’s marketing science operations.

Cheitali’s academic prowess was evident from an early age. After completing her Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electronics and Telecommunication from the University of Mumbai, where she graduated in the top 10% of her class, Cheitali made the bold decision to pursue a Master’s degree in the United States. She was accepted into Purdue University’s esteemed Master of Science in Marketing Analytics program, with a scholarship, where she excelled, being named a Purdue Scholar in 2020.

Cheitali’s time at Purdue was marked by numerous accolades and achievements. In addition to being part of the Dean’s List, she was also recognized as a Krannert Scholar and inducted into the prestigious Beta Gamma Sigma honor society. The pinnacle of her Purdue experience came in May 2020, as she graduated amidst the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating her resilience and adaptability in the face of adversity.

Pioneering Sustainability with Generations Going Green

Cheitali’s entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to sustainability were on full display during her time as the Co-Owner of Generations Going Green (G3), a startup she co-founded in 2013. Recognizing the need for eco-friendly alternatives, Thakkar and her partner collected used assignment papers from local colleges and repurposed them into a range of products, including books, notepads, and envelopes.

The G3 venture not only showcased Cheitali’s innovative mindset but also her ability to turn a bold idea into a tangible reality. The company’s efforts to reduce waste and promote sustainable practices earned it recognition in the form of a national newspaper article published in 2013, further validating Cheitali’s vision and dedication to making a positive environmental impact.

While her time with the startup was relatively short-lived, spanning from 2013 to 2015, Cheitali’s experience with G3 laid the foundation for her future success. The skills she honed in product development, process optimization, and marketing helped prepare her for the challenges she would face in her subsequent roles at Publicis Groupe and Amazon. Moreover, Cheitali’s ability to identify and capitalize on emerging trends, combined with her entrepreneurial mindset, have undoubtedly contributed to her remarkable achievements in the corporate world.

Honing Her Digital Marketing Expertise at Publicis Groupe

Prior to her impressive achievements at Amazon, Cheitali honed her digital marketing skills at the global advertising and communications powerhouse, Publicis Groupe. From 2015 to 2019, she served as an Associate in the company’s Digital Marketing division, showcasing her versatility and adaptability across a range of responsibilities.

At Publicis, Cheitali demonstrated her strategic prowess by crafting annual marketing plans for Citibank across 17 countries in the APAC and EMEA regions, exceeding targets by 10%. Her ability to identify and address process inefficiencies was also on full display, as she optimized the lead capture process, simplifying the acquisition form for users and improving acquisition by 12%. Additionally, she automated the reporting dashboard, reducing manual intervention by 80% and instilling a frugal mindset for repetitive tasks.

Cheitali’s analytical expertise shone through as she combined insights from various marketing channels to develop a strategy that reduced the cost per lead by 20%. She also conducted A/B testing for two versions of the lead form, further refining the company’s conversion metrics across the buying funnel.

Transforming Amazon’s Marketing Science Division

Following her graduation from Purdue, Cheitali’s talents were quickly recognized by industry leaders. In 2021, she joined Amazon as a Business Analyst and quickly rose the ranks to be Sr. Product Manager in the Marketing Science division, where she has since made remarkable contributions to the team’s MarTech suite of products.

Cheitali’s impact at Amazon has been nothing short of transformative. She pioneered the strategic implementation of a machine learning-based media mix model, resulting in millions of dollars in cost savings for the marketing department across the United States. Her exceptional ability to leverage cutting-edge techniques to optimize media investments has driven a remarkable 60% improvement in efficiency and ROI.

Additionally, she has expertly led the expansion of ML-based products from North America to the United Kingdom and Europe, seamlessly implementing customizations while maintaining standardization.

A Rising Star Recognized for Excellence

Cheitali’s most recent accolade came in 2024, when she and her colleagues were awarded the prestigious Gold Stevie Award for their tech innovation of the year. This recognition is a testament to her relentless pursuit of excellence and her ability to drive transformative change within the industry.

Cheitali’s journey is a true inspiration, showcasing the power of perseverance, intellectual curiosity, and a commitment to innovation. From her humble beginnings in Mumbai to her current position as a rising star at Amazon, Cheitali’s story serves as a shining example of what can be achieved through hard work, determination, and a willingness to embrace new challenges. As she continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of marketing science, Cheitali’s impact is sure to be felt for years to come.

You can read about some of her thoughts on how AI and ML can be leveraged in Marketing and also check her LinkedIn profile to know more about her journey.