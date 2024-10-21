Massive Surprises Await Fantom & SHIB Holders! Chart Analysis Predicts DTX Exchange’s 1000x Surge

In recent altcoin analysis, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has shown impressive performance, but it might be approaching a bearish zone if it fails to avoid certain warning barriers. Meanwhile, Fantom’s price rally has halted after a 14% weekly surge. However, the DTX Exchange has surprised AI crypto lovers with its native DTX token that went viral after a $5 million presale in 6 months.

Fantom (FTM) Price Rally Slows Down After Weekly Surge

The Fantom (FTM) network’s recent price rally has alerted investors of its bullish sentiment. However, analysts expressed concerns about the long-term viability of this uptrend on the platform. Despite the initial bullish pattern, certain technical indicators for Fantom (FTM) hint at a potential momentum weakening. As of today, Fantom (FTM) is trading at $0.71 per token.

In the last 24 hours, Fantom (FTM) has dipped by 1.5% – raising questions about its long-term price stability among FTM holders. Some analysts say that the strong bullish trend may soon end as the ADX values have notably declined. Fantom (FTM) currently holds a $2.01 billion market cap and a 24-hour trading volume of $160.84 million, which has declined by 12.36%.

The Fantom (FTM) network’s ADX level is currently at 28.85, falling below its 32 mark in the last 24 hours. Fantom (FTM) experienced this after a rapid surge where the ADX surged from 15 to 32 in 48 hours, which reflected a strong and swift increase in trend strength. Such fluctuation in its value proposition has demoted Fantom (FTM) among the investor community.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Must Dodge These Red Flags To Avoid Slump

Even though the memecoin sensation Shiba Inu (SHIB) has enjoyed a solid rebound in the last month, it might be nearing a halt. Currently trading at around $0.000018, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) price jumped by over 40%, indicating a 5% daily surge within a month. Shiba Inu (SHIB) holds a $11.09 billion market cap with a 24-hour trading volume of $508.4 million.

Analysts think that Shiba Inu (SHIB) is approaching a red zone, which could possibly slow it down or, even worse, cause it to drop to critical levels. Among the many elements, analysts claim that the SHIB exchange net flow, which has been bullish for the last few days, could shift from self-custody methods toward centralized platforms and increase selling pressure for Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Next on the list is Shibarium’s weakened momentum. The count of daily transactions on Shibarium’s Layer2 blockchain has been below 10,000 since the beginning of October. This reduced network activity represents only the tip of the iceberg recorded at the start of the year. The future outlook for Shiba Inu (SHIB) contains mixed signals in the rise of these indicators.

DTX Exchange (DTX) Level Up: Enters Presale Round 4 At $0.08

As Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Fantom (FTM) show signs of an upcoming bearish sentiment, DTX Exchange’s rising value is flying off the charts. This emerging hybrid exchange has beaten the majority of the market giants with its highly bullish presale rally. Analysts say DTX Exchange’s successful presale at only $0.08 per token is the safest and most beneficial investment yet.

Furthermore, some of the community members claim DTX Exchange (DTX) to be one of the best crypto exchanges so far. They point towards the handy and convenient platform environment laid out by the DTX team that helps traders and investors trade smoothly. DTX offers a wealth of charts, graphs, and analytical tools, which empower users to make the best possible decisions and stay ahead of the curve.

DTX Exchange Leads Fantom (FTM): Token Sales Cross 14 Million

DTX Exchange’s growing popularity in the deFi sector has ranked it among the strongest competitors against the Fantom (FTM) network. Investors are prioritizing this $0.08 altcoin over Fantom (FTM) as it presents stronger price rallies, blockchain upgrades, and technological advancements that deliver cutting-edge performance and robust security protocols.

As DTX Exchange (DTX) accelerates through the presale round 4, investors and traders increasingly join this network and sell off SHIB and FTM assets to be a part of the next big thing in the market!

