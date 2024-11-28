Market-leading Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Decoder software – COMINT Consulting

Founded by and for SIGINT professionals, COMINT Consulting produces Krypto500 and Krypto1000 ELF HF VHF UHF SHF digital signal decoding software for COMINT, SIGINT, Electronic Warfare (both Electronic Attack (EA) and Electronic Support Measures (ESM), SIGINT Systems, COMINT systems, signals interception and radio monitoring software and digital signal decoders for ANY platform. We have unmatched libraries of digital signal decoders and unmatched signal decoding algorithms. For reference, a complete list of decoder is at https://comintconsulting.com/decoders

Krypto500 is multichannel SIGINT COMINT digital signal decoding software suitable for tactical or strategic radio monitoring, Electronic Warfare (both Electronic Attack (EA) and Electronic Support Measures (ESM), SIGINT Systems) and of course, COMINT and SIGINT applications on ANY platform. Krypto500 contains a market-leading collection of digital signal decoders, analysis tools as well as precision classification, radio fingerprinting (RadioID), and tools for cryptanalysis, traffic analysis, nodal analysis and network diagramming. It contains more digital signal decoders than ANY other software in the world, with 300+ digital signal decoders more than its closest ‘competitor in 2024. Perhaps more importantly, its digital signal decoders contain solutions to numerous variants to standard protocols and variant waveforms and can be used for COMINT, SIGINT, Electronic Warfare (both Electronic Attack (EA) and Electronic Support Measures (ESM), SIGINT Systems) and radio monitoring operations. Its collection of digital signal decoders are mainly used against narrowband HF target modems and COMINT Consulting produces some 13x more new HF VHF UHF decoding solutions than any other COMINT, SIGINT or Electronic Warfare (EW) company, worldwide. The Krypto500 COMINT SIGINT digital signals decoding software can be run in multiple instances with just one license and with up to 32 modules of any type and combination (decoder, classification, analysis, fingerprinting, network diagramming, cryptanalysis) running concurrently – a complete RF signal processing solution – attacking several hundred channels of target activity with digital signals decoders simultaneously. Full details can be found at https://comintconsulting.com/krypto500

Krypto1000 digital signal decoder software is aimed at the VHF UHF SHF decoding of telemetry, Digital Mobile Radio (DMR), Trunk Mobile Radio (TMR), satellite modems and other wideband signals found in the VHF UHF SHF range. This multichannel SIGINT COMINT software contains High-Definition (HD) spectral and analytic displays, signals analysis tools and is a market-leading collection of digital signal decoders for COMINT, SIGINT, Electronic Warfare (both Electronic Attack (EA) and Electronic Support Measures (ESM), SIGINT Systems)signals interception and radio monitoring. Krypto1000 can be used with any modern Software-Defined Radio (SDR) receiver, digital acquisition and capture cards, SIGINT systems, COMINT systems, wideband, multichannel recorders, wideband tuners and digitizers. Its architecture is an adaptive client-server architecture appropriate for the most demanding tactical or strategic COMINT systems, SIGINT systems, Electronic Warfare (both Electronic Attack (EA) and Electronic Support Measures (ESM), SIGINT Systems) and radio monitoring operations. The Krypto1000 COMINT SIGINT digital signals software decoder suite may also be used (and is already) as the interface (GUI) for tactical systems such as COMINT SIGINT and EW manpack systems that boot to Krypto1000.

The Krypto1000 VHF UHF digital signal decoder software suite can also be used to control a wideband tuner used as a front end receiver – and then stream unlimited IQ channels to workstations equipped with Krypto500 and Krypto1000 to process many hundreds of ELF HF VHF UHF and SHF target modems at once! As Krypto1000 has no bandwidth or channel number limits except those imposed by the limitations of the hardware, the connection to an SDR or those of the COMINT SIGINT operator, analyst or linguist – you can easily add an enormous COMINT SIGINT capability with a very modest investment. Full details can be found at https://comintconsulting.com/krypto1000

COMINT Consulting (https://comintconsulting.com) develops advanced COMINT and SIGINT software suites for analysis, digital signal demodulation, precise modem classification, traffic and nodal analysis, automatic network diagramming, digital signal decoding, parsing and radio fingerprinting.