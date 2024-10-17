Manchester United names Tiger Beer its official beer partner.

Manchester United has named Tiger Beer its official beer partner.

Takeaway Points

The partnership was announced ahead of United’s Premier League match against Brentford.

Who is Manchester United Official Beer Partner?

Manchester United said on Wednesday that Tiger Beer has become its official beer partner, bringing together the iconic Asian brewer and one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world to enhance experiences and deepen engagement with United fans globally.

Sean O’Donnell, Global Brand Director of Tiger Beer, said, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Manchester United, a club that shares our passion for creating unforgettable moments and connecting fans worldwide.”

“This partnership reflects our shared belief that progress is driven by collective strength and courage. As we prepare to reveal an exciting new chapter for Tiger in the upcoming weeks, we look forward to bringing the electrifying energy of matchday at Old Trafford to fans across the globe,” Sean added.

Florence Lafaye, Commercial Director at Manchester United, commented, “Tiger Beer’s dedication to connecting fans globally aligns perfectly with our goal to bring our fanbase closer to the club than ever before. Together, leveraging the power and reach of Tiger Beer, we look forward to creating unique and unforgettable experiences for our fans all around the world, especially those in Asia who are such a vital part of the Manchester United community.”

When was the Partnership announced?

The partnership was announced ahead of United’s Premier League match against Brentford, where Tiger Beer’s brand will be showcased for the first time in Old Trafford on LED boards within the famous stadium, Man U said.

Before the launch, Tiger Beer conducted a survey with 2,000 football fans in Asia, and the results showed that 70 percent of supporters view fan engagement activities as an essential way to deepen their connection with their chosen club, and 95 percent expressed that football has the capability to unite and build long-lasting community bonds.

About Tiger

Tiger was born in 1932 on the streets of Singapore. Today, Tiger® is the number one international premium beer from Asia and is available in more than 60 markets across the globe. Defying the odds to create the ultimate brew, a perfect balance between bold and refreshing, Tiger® has been uncaging new ways to take refreshment to the next level and make the impossible possible for decades. Tiger® believes that there is a tiger inside each of us, a version of ourselves that knows no limits to what is possible. However, we often succumb to the status quo because, unlike a tiger, we fear failure.

About Manchester United

Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 146-year heritage we have won 69 major trophies, enabling us to develop the world’s leading sports brand and a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting and matchday.