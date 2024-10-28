Managing gen z remotely: tech challenges and solutions

Managing Generation Z remotely comes with unique challenges, especially when relying on tech platforms. Gen Z is a generation deeply familiar with digital tools but also has high expectations for personalized support, growth opportunities, and meaningful connections. Here’s a look at the common challenges managers face in leading Gen Z remotely and practical solutions to handle these effectively.

Challenge 1: balancing autonomy with structured support

Gen Z values independence and flexibility, but they also appreciate structure and guidance, especially when it comes to career growth. The balance between allowing them the autonomy they crave and providing enough support can be difficult to strike, especially in a remote setup where guidance can easily be misinterpreted or feel impersonal.

Solution: structured but flexible project management

Use project management tools that allow both autonomy and oversight, such as Asana or Trello. Set clear goals and milestones for each task, but let Gen Z workers choose their approach within those boundaries. Regular check-ins, rather than micromanagement, help them stay on track while feeling empowered to make decisions.

Solution: digital mentorship programs

Create digital mentorship or buddy programs where Gen Z employees can reach out to more experienced team members for guidance without formalising every interaction. This fosters informal learning and gives them a resource for support outside direct management.

Challenge 2: building connection and culture remotely

Gen Z values a sense of belonging and wants to feel like they’re part of a cohesive team, but remote work can sometimes make them feel isolated or disconnected from the company culture. Creating a sense of connection over digital platforms can be difficult, especially when interactions are limited to professional topics.

Solution: create virtual social spaces

Use collaboration tools like Slack or Microsoft Teams to create dedicated channels for casual conversation, team interests, or virtual coffee breaks. Virtual social events or interest groups, such as a film or book club, can also help Gen Z employees feel like part of the team. The more informal, the better.

Solution: reinforce values and purpose digitally

Gen Z cares about purpose-driven work, so make sure the company’s values are highlighted in digital communications and reflected in projects. Sharing weekly updates, celebrating team achievements, and recognising contributions that align with the company’s mission can help them feel connected to the larger organisational purpose.

Challenge 3: handling high expectations for feedback and growth

Gen Z seeks regular feedback and expects to be evaluated on their performance frequently. However, in a remote environment, feedback can sometimes feel less immediate or get lost in formal processes, leading to frustration and disengagement.

Solution: implement regular feedback loops

Consider using tools like 15Five or Lattice that offer ongoing performance feedback, goal-setting, and tracking. Weekly check-ins or monthly performance reviews are effective for keeping them aligned and motivated, helping them feel supported in their development.

Solution: provide continuous learning opportunities

Offer access to digital learning platforms like LinkedIn Learning or Coursera. These platforms allow Gen Z employees to take ownership of their learning while still working towards skill development goals that align with their role.

Challenge 4: ensuring productivity without over-monitoring

Gen Z values flexibility and often prefers to work asynchronously, but balancing this with productivity expectations can be challenging. Constant monitoring can come across as distrustful, yet leaving everything entirely unsupervised can lead to miscommunication about priorities.

Solution: focus on outcomes, not hours

Shift towards outcome-based evaluations where results are prioritised over time logged. This aligns with Gen Z’s preference for flexibility and shows that the focus is on quality and productivity, not micro-management. Clearly communicate expectations and let them know what success looks like for each task or project.

Solution: promote productivity tools they can personalise

Encourage using productivity apps that they can control, like Pomodoro timers, task management apps, or calendar blocking. These tools empower Gen Z workers to find their rhythm without a manager constantly checking in.

Challenge 5: combatting digital burnout and maintaining wellbeing

Remote work can sometimes lead to digital burnout, particularly when there’s an expectation to be “always on.” Gen Z is highly aware of the importance of mental health and wellbeing, and they expect their employers to support these values.

Solution: support ‘digital detox’ practices

Use tech platforms to model healthy work habits, like encouraging breaks or ‘Do Not Disturb’ hours. Introduce wellness-focused policies, such as ‘Focus Fridays’ where meetings are limited or offering flexibility in managing workloads. Gen Z will appreciate a workplace culture that genuinely supports work-life balance.

Solution: integrate mental health support and resources

Many companies now include mental health resources within their tech ecosystem, like access to meditation apps (e.g., Calm or Headspace) or virtual counselling services. Letting employees know that these resources are available — and encouraged — can make a significant difference.

Challenge 6: building trust and transparency with remote communication

Gen Z expects transparency from management, particularly regarding decisions that affect their work and the company’s direction. In a remote environment, where communication is often digital and asynchronous, it can be challenging to build the level of trust Gen Z desires.

Solution: practice transparent and frequent communication

Use digital platforms to make important updates visible and easy to follow. Monthly town halls, transparent reporting on business performance, and openly shared company objectives can help build trust and create a sense of inclusion. When communication is consistent, it reinforces Gen Z’s trust in their leaders.

Solution: provide accessible management

Make it easy for Gen Z employees to connect with managers by offering open-door virtual office hours or set ‘ask me anything’ sessions. These initiatives give Gen Z workers access to leadership and help bridge the gap created by remote work.

Creating a remote culture that works for gen z

Gen Z’s expectations may create new challenges, but they also push companies to adopt modern, people-centric management practices. By embracing tools and practices that support autonomy, mental health, transparency, and growth, managers can build a remote environment that not only meets Gen Z’s needs but strengthens the team as a whole.