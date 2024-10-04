Managing Chronic Pain with Upper Cervical Chiropractic Care

Chronic pain can impact day-to-day life, whether it’s from persistent back pain, neck discomfort, or other chronic conditions; living with constant pain can make everyday tasks challenging and reduce your overall well-being.

As such, seeking professional help allows you to identify options that could help manage pain and allow you to go back to performing your daily tasks with ease. One of the options for managing your chronic pain is upper cervical chiropractic care. This type of chiropractic care focuses on your upper neck, offering a drug-free, surgery-free approach to managing chronic pain.

What is Upper Cervical Chiropractic?

A misalignment in the cervical spine can affect the central nervous system, potentially disrupting its ability to communicate with the other parts of the body. This would then lead to symptoms of pain, discomfort, and other health issues. Upper cervical chiropractic adjustments aim to address this misalignment, which could help promote your overall well-being. Unlike other chiropractic techniques, upper cervical chiropractic care uses gentle adjustments tailored to patients’ specific needs, targeting their specific pain symptoms.

Conditions That Benefit from Upper Cervical Chiropractic Care

Some of the key conditions that could benefit from this type of chiropractic care include:

Back Pain

Back pain originates from a variety of causes, including tissue damage, spinal misalignment, pinched nerves, or conditions like herniated discs and sciatica. To manage the pain symptoms caused by these conditions, chiropractors employ upper cervical care to realign the spine. Gentle methods are used to promote postural changes and manage the pressure on your discs and nerves, which could help with back pain.

Trigeminal Neuralgia

Trigeminal neuralgia is a condition characterised by sudden, severe facial pain, often triggered by everyday activities like chewing or speaking. The pain stems from irritation or pressure on the trigeminal nerve, which holds sensory information from the face to the brain. This could progress over time, which can lead to more frequent and extended episodes of pain.

The way upper cervical chiropractic care can address this is by targeting the brain stem and upper cervical spinal cord. With precise adjustments from an experienced chiropractor, pressure on the brain stem and upper cervical cord can be managed, potentially minimising episodes of jolting or prolonged pain.

Neck Pain

Chronic neck pain is another condition that can impact your daily life. When you’re experiencing an issue with your cervical spine, this could affect your neck and your ability to maintain balance or perform movement. Factors such as muscle strains, subluxation (misalignment of the vertebrae), and conditions like fibromyalgia are often responsible for ongoing discomfort in the neck.

Upper cervical chiropractic care can be a targeted, non-invasive option to address neck pain. By applying proper adjustments to the upper cervical spine, the chiropractor can manage pressure and tension at their source.

Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition that involves widespread musculoskeletal pain, fatigue, and tenderness in localised areas. While there is no known cause of this condition, research suggests that it is due to persistent nerve stimulation that could lead to an increase in the brain chemicals that signal pain.

Currently, there is no cure for fibromyalgia. However, there are ways to manage its pain symptoms, and one of the options is through upper cervical chiropractic care. Targeted adjustment to your cervical spine could help with balancing the central nervous system and managing pain and discomfort associated with fibromyalgia.

Consider Upper Cervical Chiropractic Care for Pain Management

If you’re dealing with chronic pain and are looking for a non-invasive option, you can consider upper cervical chiropractic care from Vitality Chiropractic Centres. With its focus on addressing the root cause of pain and its gentle approach, this form of chiropractic care could help in symptom management for a variety of conditions. Whether you’re dealing with back pain or Meniere’s disease, upper cervical chiropractic care can aid you with these conditions and support your overall well-being.