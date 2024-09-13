Make Your Vacations Memorable With Private Desert Safari Tours in Dubai

Dubai is expected to receive 10 million tourists this year, which is already more than its pre-COVID levels; this stat shows that it is currently among the top tourist destinations this year. While most people love to visit the city and enjoy the luxuries it offers, there is more to Dubai than meets the eye. Have you wondered what lies in the vast desert surrounding this global city and how to explore it? If you want to find out, we have just the thing for you: why don’t you try a Private Desert Safari Dubai tour?

A desert safari tour is a complete package that combines adventure and cultural elements for a memorable vacation tour. Here, you get to try thrilling rides like quad biking and 4X4 dune bashing while also going for camel rides and hot air balloon trips to witness the true beauty of the desert. Further, you get to live a life of Bedouins and locals in a peaceful setting at a campsite away from city noise and crowds.

If you plan on visiting Dubai and would like to try a desert safari tour, read on to learn more about what the tour offers.

What is Desert Safari Dubai, and Why Should You Try it?

A private desert safari Dubai is an adventurous journey in the Arabian desert, where the visitors can explore the region on different rides like dune bashing on 4×4 vehicles and quad biking under the guidance of an expert. You can also opt for camel riding to explore the area if you are that much into heart-pounding rides or have a medical condition. Besides exploring, you can also try out local cuisines in buffet style and witness the artists showcase their skills in traditional dance.

It’s Hard to Imagine a Desert Landscape Like the one You See in Dubai

There is so much to do in the desert that it’s hard to imagine. They start with sports rides and enjoy the beautiful scenery. Several photographers use the dunes and sunsets of the area to compose awesome snapshots worthy of desktop screensavers. As the hot sun hits the sand and creates a red hue resembling Mars’ surface, you may feel like you are on another planet. In the evening, desert scenes become even more picturesque as the clouds clear to reveal a sky filled with stars.

Remember to bring your tripod to capture Dubai’s stunning night sky with a steady, long exposure. Perhaps you will even see a shooting star!

Take Part in an Adventure of Your Choice

With so many activities to participate in, the vast desert will surely provide you with an unforgettable experience. Take a 4×4 for a dune bashing experience, an adrenaline-pumping test of balance as the car ascends and descends steep dunes. A funny holiday video can be created by tumbling or rolling on dunes while riding 4×4 vehicles. You may also participate in quad biking or camel riding as optional activities.

If you loved the dune bashing experience, we recommend trying quad biking, too. Here, you can drive the vehicle yourself, unlike dune bashing, where the driver handles the vehicle.

Experience the Rich and Ancient Culture of The Arabian Peninsula

At night, you will be taken to a Bedouin camp where you will be served dinner and entertained. During your stay, you will experience the culture of Arabia as it was hundreds of years ago- in theatrical performances by the locals. The show features belly dancers performing snake-like hip movements, young female artists demonstrating a traditional dance called Tanoura, and fire-breathing natives performing their talent.

In addition to temporary tattoos, you can also get henna tattoos there, which are reddish-brown ink. The artist will provide several designs, or you can create your own and enjoy them for a few days before they eventually fade.

Enjoy an Unlimited BBQ Dinner Buffet

In the evening, an unlimited BBQ dinner buffet will be offered, along with overnight desert safari tours. The dinner includes many authentic and local dishes, such as kebabs, lamb chops, and shawarmas, along with starters and desserts.

You can munch on fresh fruits while watching a cultural performance. This feast of Arabian treats provides the ideal ending to an adventure-filled day spent in the sunshine. If your belly is overstuffed, finish with shisha or traditional Arabian coffee.

Observe Rare Wildlife Sightings

Take a desert safari trip and meet the falcon, the national bird of the UAE! Traditionally, falconry or falconry training is a sport in the UAE. In 2016, UNESCO included it in its list of intangible cultural heritage.

In the past, falcons were used for hunting, but now, they are also taught to be used in cultural and sporting events. During desert safaris, falconers bring their birds for selfies and demonstrations, so don’t miss out on this unique opportunity!

Throughout the desert, one can also observe other types of local fauna. You may see Arabian oryx, meerkats, owls, and various bird flocks as you explore the area. Some of these species come in the endangered category, so avoid injuring/harming them if you see any.

Conclusion

All the reasons mentioned above make it more than worthwhile to try Dubai Desert Safari Tours on your next visit to the city. Remember to book your tour from a well-reputed tour company and follow safety guidelines for a safe and comfortable riding experience.

