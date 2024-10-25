Major Update for B2CORE: 16th Release, Android App Launch, and iOS Version 1.25.0 Upgrade

B2BROKER, a leading provider of liquidity and technology solutions for Forex and crypto markets, has announced three significant updates to B2CORE, its CRM and back-office platform. These updates include the release of B2CORE 16th, the launch of the new B2CORE Android app, and the upgrade to iOS version 1.25.0.

These improvements aim to boost usability, strengthen security, and deliver advanced analytics and management tools for businesses.

Key Features and Enhancements in the B2CORE 16th Release

The 16th release of B2CORE introduces several important features that enhance the user experience and operational management:

Fully Integrated cTrader Bonus System

Clients using the cTrader platform can now manage their bonus programs directly within the B2CORE Back Office. This integration allows businesses to easily customise bonus programs, track submissions, and manage credits. Users have control over parameters such as bonus amounts, lifetimes, and applicable symbols, ensuring complete transparency in bonus management.

Adaptive Arabic UI for the MENA Region

To better serve users in the MENA region, B2CORE introduces a fully adaptive Arabic interface. This upgrade enhances accessibility for Arabic-speaking users, offering localised support and smooth navigation.

Enhanced Two-Factor Authentication with TOTP

B2CORE improves security by adopting Time-Based One-Time Passwords (TOTP) as the default method for two-factor authentication. Supported by apps like Google Authenticator and 1Password, TOTP offers more robust protection than traditional email-based authentication, securing both user accounts and administrative access.

Admin-Controlled Exchange Request Settings

The new Exchange Request Settings feature allows administrators to customise exchange requests for specific currency pairs, improving risk management capabilities within the B2CORE Back Office.

Advanced Analytics: RudderStack and Amplitude

B2CORE’s integrations with RudderStack and Amplitude provide powerful tools for real-time user activity tracking and analytics:

RudderStack enables businesses to send user data to multiple destinations, helping track user acquisition and evaluate marketing campaigns. Setup is quick and accessible within the B2CORE Back Office.

Amplitude allows customisable event tracking, giving businesses the ability to monitor user activities such as login sessions, KYC processes, deposit funnels, and trading activities. This helps optimise the user experience and improve marketing efforts.

iOS 1.25.0 Update: Enhanced Deposit Interface

The iOS App version 1.25.0 introduces a refreshed deposit interface to simplify navigation and improve transaction efficiency. The updated design enhances the deposit experience for iOS users by making it more intuitive and user-friendly.

B2CORE Android App: All-in-One Financial and Trading Management

B2BROKER has also launched the highly anticipated B2CORE Android app, offering comprehensive financial, investment, and trading management tools within a secure mobile platform.

Key Features of the Android App:

Simple Registration and KYC Verification: Users can easily create accounts and complete KYC verification, ensuring compliance and security.

Comprehensive Dashboard: The app’s customisable dashboard provides real-time insights into balances, transactions, and individual wallets.

Deposits and Withdrawals: Supports both fiat and cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals, allowing for seamless management of assets.

Hot Wallet Functionality: Integrated hot wallet capabilities combine convenience with top-level security for storing and managing fiat and crypto assets.

Easy Wallet Transfers: Users can easily transfer funds between hot and trading wallets for optimal asset management.

Direct Integration with B2TRADER: The app connects with B2TRADER, B2BROKER’s proprietary spot brokerage platform, allowing users to trade cryptocurrencies directly from the app.

How to Access the B2CORE Android App

The B2CORE Android app is available for download via APK, with plans to release it on Google Play soon. Businesses can add the APK download link to their back offices, enabling users to scan a QR code for an easy onboarding experience.

Conclusion

With these updates, B2BROKER continues to prioritise expanding B2CORE’s functionality while focusing on user experience and security. Future updates will include expanded support for trading platforms like MetaTrader and cTrader.

B2BROKER is positioning B2CORE as a comprehensive and scalable solution designed to meet the evolving needs of brokers, exchanges, and financial institutions.

Contact Information

Email: sales@b2broker.com

Phone: +44 208 068 8636