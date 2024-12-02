Major Outflows Hit Bitcoin ETFs; Plus Wallet Leads in DeFi, While Phantom Wallet Boosts with Base

This week, Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. witnessed substantial outflows as Bitcoin’s price dipped to $93,000. Despite this, market analysts suggest that such fluctuations are common in bullish cycles and anticipate a recovery soon.

In the digital wallet arena, Plus Wallet and Phantom Wallet are drawing significant interest. Plus Wallet is emerging as a preferred choice for crypto DeFi traders, praised for its efficiency and passive income opportunities. Its innovative Unified Balances Wallet feature significantly streamlines portfolio management for active traders.

Meanwhile, Phantom Wallet’s latest update has enhanced its functionality with support for the Base Blockchain, aimed at easing access to Base tokens, decentralized apps, and community-focused projects like meme coins.

Bitcoin ETFs Suffer Major Withdrawals Amid Price Drop

Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. faced major outflows as Bitcoin’s price plummeted below $93,000. On November 25, these funds saw $438.38 million in withdrawals, interrupting a five-day inflow streak. This activity follows a record $3.38 billion in inflows the previous week.

Leading the outflows was Bitwise’s BITB with $280.73 million, followed by Grayscale’s GBTC and Fidelity’s FBTC with $158.24 million and $134.72 million, respectively. Notably, BlackRock’s IBIT experienced a surge, with $267.79 million in inflows. Amid these shifts, Bitcoin’s price dropped over 6% from $98,850 to $92,775 but has since climbed to over $96,000, marking a 1.41% increase in the last 24 hours.

Phantom Wallet Update: Integrates Base Blockchain

Phantom Wallet has now incorporated support for the Base blockchain, streamlining user access to Base tokens, dApps, and memes. This integration is poised to bolster Base’s ecosystem by attracting more users and liquidity, thanks to its low transaction fees.

Community response is positive, with some anticipating a surge in Base-related tokens and meme coins. This update underscores Phantom Wallet’s commitment to a multi-chain approach and positions Base as an increasingly influential player in DeFi, sparking talks of an upcoming ‘Base season.’

Plus Wallet: Enhancing Crypto Management Efficiency

In the fast-evolving crypto market, traders seek tools that simplify asset management and enhance decision-making. Plus Wallet answers this call with its Unified Wallet Balances feature, consolidating all user holdings onto a single screen. This integration eliminates the need to switch between wallets, facilitating a more organized and efficient trading experience.

Plus Wallet also excels in providing seamless cross-chain access, allowing users to easily connect to multiple networks. This capability enables traders to discover and participate in new projects early. In terms of security, Plus Wallet employs advanced encryption and two-factor authentication, including Face ID and PIN codes, to protect user assets.

Living up to its philosophy of “More is More,” Plus Wallet offers a rewarding system that allows users to earn through crypto swaps within the app. By marrying flexibility with user-friendliness, Plus Wallet stands out as a top-tier crypto DeFi wallet suitable for both newcomers and experienced traders, equipping them with all necessary tools for success in a dynamic market.

In Conclusion

Despite the recent downturn in Bitcoin ETF investments, the market remains optimistic about Bitcoin’s resilience. These developments underscore the importance of robust tools that enable swift and effective asset management.

Phantom Wallet’s enhancement with Base blockchain integration facilitates deeper exploration of tokens, dApps, and projects, supporting the growth of Base’s ecosystem. Conversely, Plus Wallet sets a high standard in the crypto DeFi wallet space, combining intuitive tracking, solid security, and attractive rewards, making it an ideal choice for users eager to keep ahead of market trends and amplify their financial returns.

Plus Wallet: