Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra XUV700: Specifications Comparison

Mahindra stands out as a dominant force in the Indian automotive market. Two of their flagship models, the Mahindra Thar Roxx and the Mahindra XUV700, cater to different segments yet share the same DNA of innovation and performance.

The Thar Roxx is tailored for off-road enthusiasts, offering rugged capabilities and a design engineered to conquer challenging terrains. On the other hand, the XUV700 provides the right balance of power, comfort, and advanced technology for families and urban explorers alike. So, let’s compare their detailed specifications.

Dimensions and Design

Thar Roxx: The Thar Roxx defines the spirit of adventure with its imposing stance and off-road-friendly dimensions. Measuring 4428 mm in length, 1870 mm in width, and 1923 mm in height, the Thar Roxx is slightly more compact but taller, making it ideal for rugged terrains. Its wheelbase of 2850 mm and front and rear track width of 1580 mm further enhance its stability, even on uneven paths. The SUV offers approach, departure, and ramp-over angles of 41.7°, 36.1°, and 23.9°, respectively, making it a true off-road champion.

The vehicle’s ability to wade through water up to 650 mm adds to its credibility as a hardcore adventure machine. With a seating capacity of five, the Thar Roxx balances rugged utility and comfort.

XUV700: The XUV700, on the other hand, takes a more urban-centric approach while maintaining its SUV identity. It measures 4695 mm in length, 1890 mm in width, and 1755 mm in height, making it longer and slightly wider than the Thar Roxx. This translates to a more spacious cabin, particularly in the 7-seater variant, though it sacrifices some height for aerodynamic finesse.

Its 2750 mm wheelbase ensures excellent handling, especially on highways, while its streamlined design focuses on elegance and functionality. The starting XUV 700 price tag of ₹13.99 lakhs (ex-showroom) makes it a perfect option for families looking for an SUV in both 5-seater and 7-seater configurations.

Engine Options and Performance

The Thar Roxx comes with two engine options, both engineered to excel in different driving conditions:

1. Turbo Petrol mStallion (RWD)



2.0 L engine with a 6-speed manual transmission (119 kW @ 5000 rpm, 330 Nm @ 1500-3000 rpm). An automatic variant delivers 130 kW @ 5000 rpm and 380 Nm @ 1750-3000 rpm.



2. Diesel mHawk (RWD & 4×4)



2.2 L engine with a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission (111.9 kW @ 3750 rpm, 330 Nm @ 1500-3000 rpm). In its automatic configuration, a more powerful variant generates 128.6 kW @ 3500 rpm and 370 Nm @ 1500-3000 rpm.



The XUV700 offers two efficient engine options designed for a mix of performance and efficiency:

3. Turbo Petrol TGDi



2.0 L engine with a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission (147 kW @ 5000 rpm, 380 Nm @ 1750-3000 rpm).



2. Turbo Diesel CRDi

2.2 L engine with two output configurations: 114 kW @ 3750 rpm and 360 Nm @ 1500-2800 rpm (manual). 136 kW @ 3500 rpm and 420 Nm (manual) or 450 Nm (automatic) between 1600-2800 rpm.



Infotainment and Connectivity

Thar Roxx: Equipped with a 26.03 cm HD touchscreen infotainment system, the Thar Roxx offers seamless connectivity through Adrenox and Alexa. Features like vehicle status alerts, geo and location services, and 83 connected features make every journey smarter. For music enthusiasts, the 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system ensures an immersive audio experience. From jazz to hip-hop, the sound quality is top-notch.

XUV700: The XUV700 steps up the game with a dual 26.03 cm integrated display panel that combines infotainment and a digital cluster. Its 12-speaker Sony 3D sound system offers four customisable acoustic modes: Immersive 3D, Stage, Party, and Breezy. Adrenox Connect offers 70 connected features, including remote lock/unlock, climate control, and real-time tracking, ensuring convenience at your fingertips.

Driving Modes and ADAS Features

Thar Roxx: The Thar Roxx is equipped with versatile terrain modes, including Snow, Mud, and Sand, making it a perfect companion for off-road enthusiasts. It also offers drive modes like Zip and Zoom for highway driving. Safety is enhanced with Level 2 ADAS features, including Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, and Lane Keep Assist.

XUV700: The XUV700 offers four driving modes: Zip, Zap, Zoom, and a Custom mode, allowing drivers to tailor their experience. It also features advanced ADAS, including Traffic Sign Recognition, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Smart Pilot Assist.

Suspension Systems

Thar Roxx: Thanks to its sophisticated suspension system, the Thar Roxx is built to tackle the toughest terrains with ease. The independent front suspension features double wishbones and coil springs and is equipped with Frequency-Dependent Damping (FDD) and Multi-Tuning Valve-Centric Land (MTV-CL) dampers. At the rear, the rigid axle setup with WATT’s linkage and Hydraulic Rebound Stoppers ensures durability and comfort, even during intense off-roading.

XUV700: The XUV700 offers a more refined ride suitable for urban and highway driving. Its front suspension uses McPherson Strut Independent Suspension with a stabiliser bar and Frequency Selective Damping (FSD), offering a smooth and controlled ride. The rear suspension features a multi-link independent setup with FSD and a stabiliser bar, ensuring superior handling and passenger comfort.

Comfort and Practicality

With the largest panoramic sunroof in its segment, the Thar Roxx brings the outdoors in, creating a unique driving experience. Its robust build and compact dimensions make it practical for adventure seekers, although its 57-litre fuel tank might require frequent refuelling on longer trips. The XUV700’s spacious interior and configurable seating options make it ideal for families. Its larger dimensions and various comfort features, such as remote climate control, ensure it excels in practicality. Also, it comes with a slightly bigger fuel tank with a capacity of 60 litres.

In Conclusion

The Mahindra Thar Roxx and Mahindra XUV700 cater to vastly different audiences. The Thar Roxx is the quintessential off-road companion, offering ruggedness and adventure-ready capabilities. Meanwhile, the XUV700 blends power and luxury, making it a well-rounded option for urban commuters and families.

Choosing between the two depends on your priorities – whether you crave the thrill of off-roading or the comfort of a feature-packed family SUV. Either way, Mahindra ensures that both vehicles live up to the brand’s reputation for excellence.