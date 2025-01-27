Maher Ali Rusho, a highly regarded Bangladeshi academic, researcher, and entrepreneur, is at the forefront of innovation in technology, artificial intelligence, and aerospace engineering. His new role as Senior Scientist and the upcoming renaming of Unison AI Lab in February 2025 underscore his commitment to advancing research and collaboration.

In December 2024, Rusho began working as a Senior Scientist in the Department of Computational Materials and Data Analytics at Mr. R Business Corporation. Under the mentorship of Dr. Raja Subramani at the Chennai Institute of Technology, his research is revolutionising the durability and performance of 3D-printed components. His latest work, published in Nature Scientific Reports, has set a new standard in material science.

Rusho also leads Unison AI Lab, formerly UntieAI, and will oversee its renaming ceremony on 1 February 2025. The event will celebrate the lab’s transformation and its role in driving innovation in artificial intelligence.

In June 2024, Rusho launched Quantum Frontier, a trailblazing initiative combining quantum computing with user interface design to explore Quantum Human-Computer Interaction (QHCI). This forward-thinking project promises to revolutionise personalisation and data processing in digital platforms.

Commenting on his vision, Rusho stated, “I believe the true potential of technology lies in its ability to address global challenges, from sustainability to space exploration. It’s an honour to collaborate with leading researchers and contribute to shaping the future.”

Rusho’s extensive research includes over 80 peer-reviewed articles in journals such as Nature Scientific Reports, De Gruyter’s International Journal of Chemical & Reactor Engineering, and Elsevier’s Computational & Theoretical Chemistry. His work on nickel-based superalloys for aerospace applications has nearly 200 citations, reflecting his expertise and influence.

In addition to material science, Rusho has made significant contributions to machine learning and astrophysical sustainability. His research on silicon carbide monolayers for gas detection in space environments was presented at NASA’s Astrobiology and the Future of Life Meeting, showcasing his ability to integrate theory with application.

As Head of the UAIRL Research Centre in Canada, Rusho is driving advances in artificial intelligence, sustainable technology, and advanced manufacturing. Recognised by Forbes India in June 2024 as a key innovator in technology, he continues to inspire future advancements.

Rusho’s academic background includes training at York University in NMR spectroscopy for industrial research, specialisation in radiobiology at the University of Toronto’s Temerty Faculty of Medicine, and a graduate degree in engineering management from the University of Colorado Boulder.

As a reviewer for prominent journals, including Applied Artificial Intelligence by Taylor & Francis, Rusho plays an active role in shaping the future of scientific inquiry. With over 1,200 citations and an h-index of 16, his work has a lasting impact on the academic world.

Through his research and teaching, Rusho exemplifies the power of interdisciplinary collaboration to address global challenges, bridging academia, industry, and entrepreneurship to drive meaningful change.