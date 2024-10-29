MagicCraft Hosts the Ultimate Web3 Gaming Tournament of the Year: The MagicCraft World Championship

MagicCraft, a leading innovator in the world of Web3 gaming, is thrilled to announce the MagicCraft World Championship, a high-stakes, knockout-style tournament that will bring together the best players and teams from around the globe for a chance to claim the ultimate prize. With a prize pool of $5,000 and a thrilling battle format, this tournament promises to be the premier Web3 gaming event of the year.

Taking place on November 23rd-24th, the MagicCraft World Championship will feature 32 teams or individual players competing across multiple knockout rounds, leading up to an intense semifinals and finals showdown. The event will be streamed live across major platforms, including X (Twitter), Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube, ensuring maximum engagement from the global community.

Prize Pool Breakdown:

1st Place : $2,500

2nd Place : $1,500

2nd Place : $700

4th Place : $300



Apply here

The Future of Web3 Gaming

As part of its continued mission to lead the Web3 gaming revolution, MagicCraft is positioning this championship as more than just a competitive tournament—it’s a glimpse into the future of gaming. With blockchain technology enhancing the gaming experience, MagicCraft is setting the stage for the next generation of gaming ecosystems, driven by decentralization and community empowerment.

“We are incredibly excited to host the MagicCraft World Championship and showcase the potential of Web3 gaming,” said Muqsit, CEO of Magiccraft. “This tournament is not only about thrilling competition but also about pushing the boundaries of what blockchain technology can achieve in the gaming world. We believe this event will be a defining moment for both players and spectators alike.”

A Global Event for Web3 Gamers

Players from across the world are invited to participate, with top teams already confirming their presence. With each match streamed live and supported by MagicCraft’s vibrant community, the World Championship is designed to be as exciting to watch as it is to compete in. The event will feature live commentary, interactive streams, and exclusive content for viewers, ensuring that the MagicCraft community is fully immersed in every battle.



Registration for the MagicCraft World Championship is now open, and players are encouraged to secure their spot in the competition. Whether you are a seasoned pro or a rising star, this is your chance to prove your skills and compete for not just monetary rewards but also for a place in the history of Web3 gaming.

Stay tuned for more details on team announcements, tournament schedules, and prize distribution. For more information and to register, visit this form.

About MagicCraft

MagicCraft is a game – a PvP MOBA built on Blockchain – an ecosystem of games, and a fantasy universe with its own worldbuilding, characters, and storyline. Join and earn $MCRT token, the lifeblood of the whole gaming ecosystem. Available on PC, Browser, Android & iOS.

For more information, visit www.magiccraft.io or follow on Twitter, Discord, and Telegram for the latest updates.

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/MagicCraftGame

Discord: https://discord.gg/magiccraftgame

Telegram: https://t.me/magiccraftgamechat

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/magiccraftgame

Contact: Romain “Adam” Ghibaudo

Role: Chief Business Development Officer

Email: adam@magiccraft.io

Taking place on November 23rd-24th, the MagicCraft World Championship will feature 32 teams or individual players competing across witch, Facebook..