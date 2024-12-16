Macie Rae Releases Heartfelt Single “Not Ready to Say Goodbye”

Teen sensation Macie Rae has dropped her second original single, “Not Ready to Say Goodbye,” capturing the bittersweet emotions of watching a loved one move on to a new chapter. Following her debut hit “Eyes on the Waves,” Macie continues to enchant her fans with her evocative songwriting and versatile vocal talent.

“Not Ready to Say Goodbye” is an intimate glimpse into Macie’s life, inspired by her older sister’s impending departure for college. As sisters and best friends, Macie and her sister share a close bond, filled with beach days, movie nights, and endless laughter. This song explores the heartache of separation and the hope that her sister chooses a college nearby, allowing their weekend adventures to continue.

Macie, a multi-talented artist who’s also an athlete and a food enthusiast, has a passion for country music, soft rock, and pop, with recent forays into jazz, R&B, and even Disney themes. Influenced by artists like Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa, she brings a fresh, youthful energy to her music that resonates with listeners worldwide.

Beyond her music career, Macie is an avid sports player and a key member of her lacrosse team, ranked #2 in California. She thrives on the camaraderie and competitive spirit of her team, embracing every challenge with enthusiasm. When she’s not making music or competing on the field, Macie loves spending time at the beach playing volleyball and indulging in her favorite meals at Benihana’s, a tradition for her and her twin sister’s birthdays.

As Macie Rae’s journey unfolds, her fans can follow her adventures and updates on TikTok, Instagram, and Spotify. Don’t miss out on her compelling blend of music and storytelling that promises to tug at your heartstrings and inspire. Join Macie Rae on her artistic journey and see where her undeniable talent and vibrant personality take her next!

Connect with Macie Rae:

TikTok : @ MacieRaeMusic

Instagram : @ MacieRaeMusic

Spotify : Macie Rae

Experience the emotional depth of “Not Ready to Say Goodbye” and join Macie Rae as she continues to dazzle and inspire on her musical path.