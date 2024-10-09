M-Cube 02 is Launched on Kickstarter as the Latest Addition to the M-Cube Ecosystem By HOZO Design

HOZO Design has launched the Kickstarter campaign for their much-awaited product: M-Cube 02, an anti-gravity laser level capable of mounting on the wall, measuring distance, reading angles, and enabling advanced positioning. Live on Kickstarter from October 8, M-Cube 02 is the world’s first anti-gravity laser level to simplify workflow and end the hassle of juggling tools when hanging something.

The M-Cube 02 combines a laser level with a laser measuring instrument to bring a new level of accuracy and ease. By addressing the shortcomings of conventional instruments, this 2-in-1 solution does away with the need for separate equipment. The M-Cube 02 is a flexible instrument with features like advanced positioning, angle reading, and distance measurement guaranteed to improve workflows and efficiency.

To ensure secure wall mounting, the M-Cube 02 laser level features a vacuum pump that automatically reactivates based on pressure levels, guaranteeing a reliable grip. It offers robust suction up to 55,000 PA, along with pressure monitoring and fall detection, eliminating any concerns about it dropping from walls.

Peter, Product Manager at HOZO Design, said, “Our goal with M-Cube 02 was to solve the everyday problems faced by professionals and DIY enthusiasts who struggle with traditional measurement tools.” With its hands-free mounting mechanism, the M-Cube 02 defies gravity and makes it simpler to align and measure precisely in one motion.

The M-Cube 02 not only levels objects horizontally and vertically but also measures distances and catches midpoints, offering advanced positioning for a wide range of tasks. From DIY home renovation to professional construction, the M-Cube 02 simplifies complex workflows, allowing users to align, measure, and position all at once.

It offers advanced adaptability whether the user works on a building site, hangs pictures, erects shelves, or aligns furniture. Users may compute distances, discover midpoints, and even determine horizontal and vertical positions relative to their current location with its laser level and laser measure functions. This tool improves accuracy and efficiency for both professional interior design and DIY home improvement operations.

Peter added, “Our philosophy is to simplify the user’s experience. Whether you’re a weekend do-it-yourselfer or a contractor, we bring professional precision to everyday activities with M-Cube 02. Our ultimate goal is to make your work simpler, quicker, and more pleasurable.”

HOZO Design started the Kickstarter campaign on October 8th, inviting the public to participate actively in creating the product. Backers will be able to offer input and assist in refining the M-Cube 02 through the campaign, ensuring it fulfills consumers’ various demands worldwide.

Before the launch of the M-Cube 02 Kickstarter campaign, HOZO Design ran a ‘Design with HOZO’ campaign, which also served as a beta test. The campaign invited HOZO fans and customers to share their experiences using the laser-level device. The M-Cube 02 incorporates most of the feedback from users and was designed to address the pain points encountered in their workflows.

Early backers of M-Cube 02 on Kickstarter will receive unique early access to the product at a discounted rate. This is a rare chance to assist in constructing the first anti-gravity laser level in the world and be among the first to experience it.

To learn more about M-Cube 02, visit: https://hozodesign.com/pages/m-cube-02-anti-gravity-laser-level

For more details, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hozodesign/m-cube02-anti-gravity-laser-level-mount-measure-and-position?ref=898dpf

Media Press Kit can be accessed here.

Media Contact

Company Name: Hozo Design Co., Limited

Contact Person: Meilin Zhu

Email: meilin@hozodesign.com

Website: https://hozodesign.com/

City: Hong Kong

Country: China