Logitech has unveiled new smart office tools to transform hybrid work.
Takeaway Points
- Logitech unveils new smart office tools to transform hybrid work.
- Auto Book and Auto Release features automatically reserve and cancel room bookings based on workplace behavior.
- Logitech View, Auto Book, and Auto Release are available with a Logitech Essential or Select service plan, priced at $199.
Logitech new smart office tools
Logitech said on Tuesday that it has released a suite of Sync smart office tools to improve the workplace experience for employees and strengthen analytics for business IT teams. Auto Book and Auto Release features automatically reserve and cancel room bookings based on workplace behavior, and Logitech View interactive digital office maps make navigation through large office complexes intuitive.
Henry Levak, VP of Product, Logitech for Business, said, “With hybrid work so pervasive, the office can feel like the Wild West. Logitech’s smart office tools are the not-so-secret weapon to bring predictability and detailed insights into these dynamic work environments.”
Levak added, “Rally Bars use AI in-camera sensors to automatically detect and respond to natural workplace behaviors with no human intervention needed. Employees can focus less on manual actions and more on collaboration, and IT admins get a realistic picture of which rooms are actually used, not just which rooms are booked.”
Paul Alley, VP of Global Partnerships at Appspace, commented, “Auto Book and Auto Release are prime examples of how Logitech shares our commitment to consumer-friendly, intuitive experiences that seamlessly integrate into daily life. Together, we’re removing obstacles that stand in the way of employee productivity, while also harnessing valuable data to address today’s business challenges.”
Prakash Arunkundrum, Chief Operating Officer and GM of Logitech for Business, remarked, “Underutilized and overutilized rooms are bad news for the bottom line. Logitech Sync Insights gives you data analytics on space usage, occupancy, and the use of video conferencing equipment during meetings so you can make smarter decisions about tech investments and space planning.”
What is the pricing and availability?
The company said that Logitech View, Auto Book, and Auto Release are available with a Logitech Essential or Select service plan, priced at $199 and $399 per room yearly, respectively. To start using Logitech View, update your RoomMate to CollabOS 1.14 (request early access here). Auto Book and Auto Release require a Rally Bar or Rally Bar Mini on CollabOS 1.13 or higher.
About Logitech
Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products.