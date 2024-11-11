Logitech has expanded access to refurbished devices.

Takeaway Points

Logitech expands access to refurbished devices.

Different types of products are now available on the Logitech eBay Refurbished brand store in the US and Logitech websites across North America and Europe.

Before a product is returned to the marketplace, it is inspected by a third party and meets approved criteria.

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming.

Logitech refurbished devices.

Logitech International on Monday announced the expanded availability of refurbished devices. A full range of products for work and play, including mice, keyboards, tablet accessories, Logitech G gaming gear, and Bluetooth speakers, are now available on the Logitech eBay Refurbished brand store in the US and Logitech websites across North America and Europe.

The company said that refurbished products are becoming popular and that consumers are looking for alternatives to buying new ones. High-quality refurbished devices not only reduce electronic waste but also provide an opportunity for people to access premium technology at a reduced price.

Sacni Leon, Head of DTX Operations, Returns & Asset Recovery at Logitech, said, “Consumers can be key partners in the transition toward a waste-free circular economy of the future. Our refurbished program offers a ‘like-new’ alternative for an affordable price. As part of our commitment to reduce waste and extend the life of products, Logitech’s Certified Refurbished program supports our community’s increased interest in finding that sweet spot of saving money and reducing waste.”

Kumaran Adithyan, General Manager, Global Electronics and Home, eBay, commented, “Consumers are increasingly choosing refurbished products to get the technology they love for less while helping reduce harmful e-waste going to landfill. As part of the continued growth of our Refurbished programme, we are very excited about the launch of the official Logitech branded store.”

What is the criteria for the refurbished products?

Logitech and Logitech G refurbished products go through rigorous testing and quality checks to make sure they meet high standards of performance and reliability, the company said. All refurbished products include the required accessories and manuals provided with new products, all fully restored and ready to deliver an exceptional experience. Plus, they have a warranty from the date of purchase.

Before a product is returned to the marketplace, it is inspected by a third party and meets approved criteria, LOGI said.

Availability and Purchase

LOGI said that its refurbished devices are now available through the Logitech brand store on eBay Refurbished and can also be purchased through Logitech.com or LogitechG.com. Shoppers can choose from different products, including mice, headsets, mobility solutions, and gaming gear.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI).