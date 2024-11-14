Lisleapex Electronics PD3.1 Bidirectional Charging Solution

As the demand for high-power, fast-charging solutions continues to grow, USB Power Delivery 3.1 (PD3.1) has emerged as the leading standard for modern charging systems. By expanding the power delivery range up to 240W, PD3.1 supports a wide variety of high-power devices, from laptops and electric tools to electric vehicles and smart home devices.

Lisleapex Electronics, a renowned Taiwanese technology company, has leveraged this advanced technology to introduce a PD3.1 bidirectional charging solution designed to offer flexible, efficient, and sustainable power management for a range of applications. Whether you’re powering electric scooters, portable power stations, or household appliances, Lisleapex’s innovative solution promises to meet the growing need for efficient, high-performance charging.

What is PD3.1?

PD3.1 (Power Delivery 3.1) is the latest USB Power Delivery standard, offering an enhanced power transfer capability of up to 240W. This advancement allows it to support high-power devices that were previously challenging to charge via USB. Compared to its predecessor, USB PD 3.0, PD3.1 introduces the Extended Power Range (EPR), enabling power delivery over a broader voltage range, including new options like 28V, 36V, and 48V. This feature ensures that devices with higher power requirements can still charge efficiently.

In addition to the expanded power range, PD3.1 continues to use intelligent power negotiation, allowing devices to dynamically adjust voltage and current based on their specific needs. This ensures a more flexible and energy-efficient charging experience, particularly for devices like laptops, power tools, electric vehicles, and other high-power applications. Furthermore, PD3.1 supports bidirectional charging, allowing devices to seamlessly switch between charging and discharging modes, optimizing energy management.

As charging demands continue to rise, PD3.1 has become a key technology for smart charging systems, providing efficient, reliable, and high-performance charging solutions for a wide variety of modern devices.

Lisleapex’s PD3.1 Bidirectional Charging Solution

Lisleapex Electronics, a leading Taiwanese technology company, introduces its PD3.1 bidirectional charging solution, designed for high-power devices and applications that require flexible power management. This solution supports fast charging up to 140W, meeting the demands of a wide range of devices, including power tools, portable power stations, e-bikes, robotic lawnmowers, vacuum cleaners, and more.

The bidirectional charging controller supports battery configurations from 1 to 14 cells with an input voltage range of 4.2V to 70V and an output voltage up to 70V, providing flexibility in battery management. With its intelligent voltage and current adjustment, the controller automatically switches between charging and discharging modes, ensuring efficient power management while supporting fast charging.

Key Features & Benefits

Wide Voltage Range:

Supports input voltages from 4.2V to 70V, compatible with various battery configurations, making it ideal for both low- and high-power devices.

High Power Support:

Capable of delivering a maximum charging current of 10A, suitable for fast charging and high-power devices like electric tools and appliances.

Bidirectional Charging:

Enables energy flow in both directions, allowing the device to both charge and discharge, optimizing energy usage and extending battery life. This makes it ideal for systems that require energy recovery or flexible power management.

PD3.1 Protocol Integration:

Fully supports the USB PD3.1 standard, providing up to 240W of power delivery, ideal for high-performance devices, including electric vehicles, home appliances, and industrial equipment.

Intelligent Power Management:

Equipped with an intelligent power management system that adjusts voltage and current during charging and discharging, reducing energy consumption and prolonging the service life of the device.

Applications

Lisleapex’s PD3.1 bidirectional charging solution is versatile and suitable for a variety of applications:

High-Power Electric Tools:

The solution meets the charging needs of high-power electric tools, offering fast charging while preventing overheating and extending the lifespan of both the tool and the battery.

Electric Bicycles & Scooters:

With the rise of electric mobility, the PD3.1 solution efficiently powers electric bicycles, scooters, and other electric vehicles, offering rapid and reliable charging for extended use.

Home Appliances & Smart Devices:

For household devices such as cordless vacuum cleaners and robot vacuums, the PD3.1 solution provides fast charging and smart power management, ensuring long-lasting performance and optimized battery health.

Portable Power Stations & Solar Charging Systems:

Ideal for portable power stations and solar charging systems, the solution supports energy recovery applications, promoting green energy solutions and enhancing overall system efficiency.

Example Application

Consider a 36V, 10-cell lithium battery with Type-C connectivity that supports up to 140W fast charging. This battery offers multiple output options, including 5V, 9V, 15V, 20V, and 28V (up to 5A), and supports both E-Marker-based 100W/140W charging and up to 65W charging without the E-Marker. The battery uses LED indicators to show charging status: red flashing while charging, solid red when fully charged, and blue for discharging.

This battery is compatible with QC2, QC3, Apple, SCP, FCP, and AFC protocols, and its robust design on a 1.6mm FR-4 PCB ensures reliable operation even in demanding conditions.

Conclusion

Lisleapex Electronics’ PD3.1 bidirectional charging solution integrates the latest USB PD3.1 protocol, offering efficient and reliable power management for a wide range of high-power devices. Whether it’s for electric vehicles, home appliances, electric tools, or solar-powered systems, this solution ensures fast and secure charging, extending the life and performance of your devices.

As charging technology continues to advance, PD3.1 will set the standard for future charging systems, providing a more sustainable and efficient way to manage power. With Lisleapex’s PD3.1 bidirectional charging solution, you can meet the growing power demands of modern devices while enhancing your charging experience.