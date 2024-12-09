Linear Finance Launches a Multi-Chain Perpetual Decentralized Exchange

Hong Kong, 9th December 2024, Linear Finance is excited to unveil its new multi-chain perpetual decentralized exchange, a sophisticated trading platform designed to empower users with advanced tools and enhanced accessibility. This innovation underscores Linear’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of decentralized finance (DeFi) by delivering a scalable and efficient solution for perpetual trading across multiple blockchains.

The decentralized exchange enables users to trade with leverage on a variety of digital assets, providing an unparalleled combination of speed, flexibility, and affordability. With USDC as the base asset, the platform aligns with Linear’s vision of fostering a stable and reliable trading environment.

Key Features

Multi-Chain Compatibility : Seamlessly operating across multiple blockchain ecosystems, the platform ensures robust accessibility for a diverse global audience.

Customizable UI: Users can easily configure the trading platform to meet their needs and style choices. One-click trading can be enabled and configured for speed and ease of trading.

USDC Base Currency: All trades are settled using USDC , a widely adopted stablecoin that provides security and stability for traders navigating volatile markets.

Dynamic Fee Discounts : $LINA token holders will later benefit from exclusive trading fee discounts, incentivizing deeper engagement within the Linear ecosystem.

Leverage Trading: Traders can access high leverage to amplify their market positions, enabling both long and short strategies across supported trading pairs. This feature is tailored for those looking to maximize their potential returns in a controlled and secure environment.

Advanced Risk Management: Features such as stop-loss and take-profit orders provide traders with the tools they need to manage risk effectively and maintain control over their positions.

Optimized Scalability: Built with high throughput and low latency, the platform ensures efficient order execution, even during periods of high market activity.

The launch of this perpetual decentralized exchange complements Linear’s ongoing upgrades to its Multi-Chain Marketplace, enhancing the trading experience and providing users with more opportunities to access DeFi markets efficiently.

Linear Finance’s team has been actively showcasing its ecosystem at major industry events, including Chainlink SmartCon 2024 and the upcoming Taipei Blockchain Week, where the platform’s unique features and innovations have been met with enthusiasm by the global DeFi community.

Designed with decentralization at its core, the DEX supports fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, catering to both retail and institutional traders. It features user-friendly tools, competitive fees, and access to a wide range of synthetic assets. Linear Finance’s new multi-chain DEX aims to reshape decentralized trading, empowering users with greater flexibility and access to diverse trading opportunities across the blockchain landscape.

About Linear Finance

Linear Finance is a decentralized protocol offering a suite of innovative financial products designed for the next generation of digital traders. By leveraging multi-chain compatibility and cutting-edge technology, Linear Finance empowers users with efficient, scalable, and transparent solutions for trading and investing in digital assets.

Linear Finance has officially launched a multi-chain perpetual decentralized exchange (DEX), enhancing its ecosystem with cross-chain trading capabilities. This innovative platform enables users to trade perpetual contracts across multiple blockchain networks, offering seamless interoperability and improved liquidity.

