Light Up Your Space with a Vintage Neon Retro Cowboy Sign

In order to set an ambiance to any space, lighting style stands out the most. You can bring a whole new vibe to your place by changing your lighting setup. If you are someone who loves a retro feel along the line of western style then nothing goes better than the cowboy theme. With a neon retro cowboy sign you can bring back the old west style straight to your living space or your business space. Now it’s easy to set up this type of sign with LED lighting.

Cowboy Neon Sign

So the question comes to mind: what might be a cowboy neon sign? Well, think about a vintage neon sign that is lighting up in the dark and glowing softly, catching your attention. As you focus on the sign you can see a rugged cowboy with his cowboy hat on. Neon tubes surrounding the silhouette of the sign are used to light up the shape of the cowboy and the silhouette of the sign as a whole. The complete sign delineates a nostalgia that will transport you back to the wild west era.

Places to Use Neon Retro Cowboy Sign

You can use cow boy signs in a variety of ways in different places to add to the ambiance of the space. Here are some of the places you can use to liven up the place.

Home Decoration

Home decor is entirely dependent on personal taste. If you prefer classic western vibe then cowboy is an icon to bring that vibe to your living space. With neon lights you can combine the retro vibe with classic wild west vibe. You can place neon retro cowboy signs in your living room to showcase your love for the wild era. It’s also a good choice for the entertainment section of your home. To really bring out the vibe you can use furniture used in the olden days. Wooden furniture with leather would go great with a cowboy style neon sign.

Decoration for Events

Neon signs can bring out a party mood with its glowing effect. Cowboy neon sign is a must for rustic themed parties and events. It’s also popular for weddings themed in country style. A Wedding neon sign can create an engaging stage to enhance the mood of the ceremony. Unique lighting can make any event striking and stand out.

Bars and Restaurants

Owners of bars and restaurants would greatly benefit from a neon retro cowboy sign, if they are going with a wild west theme. The sign can be used to light up the drinking area of the bar to give a western vibe. Moreover you can use the sign to welcome your customer to your bar. Restaurants can highlight their menu with the use of this type of neon lighting.

Retail Spaces

A retail store can differentiate itself from the rest and stand out with its wild west theme with cowboy neon signs. These signs can work as the perfect medium for drawing in customers. Besides the neon signs add to the overall ambiance of the store and make the customer’s shopping more memorable.

Flexibility of Neon Retro Cowboy Sign

When choosing neon signs for your space you can go with a premade design or design of your own choice. Custom neon signs offer flexibility so you can tailor the sign according to the theme you are going for. This enables a personal touch on the sign you are going to put up to represent your home or business.

With customization you are able to scale up and scale down on your sign. So size doesn’t matter when it comes to custom neon signs. You can use traditional gas filled tubes to light up your neon signs or you can use more environment friendly LED light tubes.

In addition with custom neon signs you can pick the color of your choice to go with. Instead of choosing the classic blue, pink and red you can go with the theme of your choice. You can go with bright yellow or dimmed blue to set the tone of the space. Besides the color you can adjust the brightness to give it a softer glow or an intense glow.

A neon retro cowboy sign brings the old west theme to life in any place with its rustic feel. This sign creates an ambiance that combines the past and the present. So they are a great choice for stylizing your home or business space. You can go with a custom version or a premade version of your choice to make your space stand out.