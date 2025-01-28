Liberty Global Teams Up with Juniper Networks for Seamless Cloud Solutions

Liberty Global has teamed up with Juniper Networks for seamless cloud solutions.

Takeaway Points

The POC was built on Juniper Cloud Interlink.

Juniper Cloud Interlink is currently in advanced development within Juniper Beyond Labs.

Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-native networks, and Liberty Global, one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband, and communications companies, on Tuesday announced the successful completion of a joint proof-of-concept (POC) designed to deliver a high-quality, seamless user experience for customers with data and applications spread across multiple cloud environments.

Madalina Suceveanu, Managing Director, Mobile & Cloud Technologies at Liberty Global, commented, “Creating a single, programmable fabric across all our ‘national champion’ broadband and mobile brands in Europe—from deployment to ongoing operation—is a critical ingredient in our mission to deliver the best possible user experiences to our cloud customers. Seamlessly and consistently managing the complexity of different cloud environments, locations and providers, this POC demonstrates the power of thinking holistically about the cloud and working with the right partners, like Juniper, to deliver solutions that can be utilized at scale.”

Raj Yavatkar, SVP and CTO at Juniper Networks, said, “Juniper is relentlessly focused on helping our customers make every connection count for their users. In this POC we were able to show how Liberty Global could deploy Juniper Cloud Interlink to fully align cloud-based network access for applications and services to user expectations — yielding a secure, assured experience. It is also a perfect example of the important work done in Juniper Beyond Labs, helping us to anticipate our customers’ challenges and develop solutions that can shape the future of networking.”

Where was the POC built?

According to the report, the POC was built on Juniper Cloud Interlink, which automates the creation and management of assured, hybrid, multicloud networks across public cloud, on-premises, and co-located data centers. Juniper Cloud Interlink is currently in advanced development within Juniper Beyond Labs, an innovation hub that pioneers user experience-led networking.

Juniper Cloud Interlink Gateways were deployed in an AWS Outpost on LG premises in Reading, UK, and in regional cloud environments from AWS and Google, Juniper said.



About Liberty Global

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications services. We deliver next-generation products through advanced fiber and 5G networks, and currently provide over 85 million connections across Europe and the United Kingdom. Our businesses operate under some of the best-known consumer brands, including Virgin Media-O2 in the United Kingdom, VodafoneZiggo in The Netherlands, Telenet in Belgium, Sunrise in Switzerland, Virgin Media in Ireland, and UPC in Slovakia. Through our substantial scale and commitment to innovation, we are building Tomorrow’s Connections Today, investing in the infrastructure and platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution, while deploying the advanced technologies that nations and economies need to thrive.

Liberty Global’s consolidated businesses generate annual revenue of more than $7 billion, while the VodafoneZiggo JV and the VMO2 JV generate combined annual revenue of more than $17 billion.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks believes that connectivity is not the same as experiencing a great connection. Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform is built from the ground up to leverage AI to deliver exceptional, highly secure, and sustainable user experiences from the edge to the data center and cloud. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and Facebook.

