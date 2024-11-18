Less Than 3% of Digital Assets Covered: $19 Billion Protection Shortfall Exposed

A recent report, Furthering Digital Assets 2024: Pioneering Insurance Solutions for the Web3 Era, highlights a substantial coverage gap in digital asset insurance, revealing that only 3% of digital assets are currently insured. This gap leaves billions at risk, with an estimated $19 billion in losses from fraud and security breaches since 2011.

The report emphasizes significant incidents that illustrate the vulnerability in the sector. These include a $650 million breach at Ronin in March 2022 and a $614 million loss from PolyNetwork in August 2021. As investments in digital assets increase, so does the call for comprehensive risk management solutions, particularly from institutional stakeholders.

With more than 90% of crypto hedge funds expressing a desire for mandatory insurance on exchange-based assets and around 40% of institutional investors now holding cryptocurrency, the demand for tailored insurance products is clear. Further Ventures, the report’s creator, points to a growing interest from institutions seeking ways to protect their digital assets through robust insurance policies.

The report also sheds light on recent regulatory responses. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), for example, has set mandates for digital asset custodians, requiring 50% insurance coverage on cold storage and 100% on hot wallets. Despite these initiatives, high premiums remain a challenge, with average rates around 0.5%-5% for custody insurance and 5-10% for slashing events and Directors & Officers (D&O) policies.

The Further Network Summit is held annually in Abu Dhabi and brings together key market participants in the next-generation capital markets economy.

The summit offers a unique opportunity to connect with asset management principals, regulators, SWF and HNI investors, and entrepreneurs creating the companies and financial products of the future.

A recent report has revealed a significant gap in the insurance coverage of digital assets, highlighting a $19 billion shortfall. With less than 3% of digital assets insured globally, the industry faces substantial risk exposure, underscoring vulnerabilities for institutional investors, cryptocurrency exchanges, and custodians. The booming digital asset market, including cryptocurrencies, tokenized assets, and decentralized finance (DeFi), has surged in value over the past decade. However, the rapid growth has outpaced the development of robust risk management solutions, particularly in insurance. Traditional insurers often shy away from the market due to its perceived volatility, regulatory uncertainties, and evolving threats such as cyberattacks and fraud. This shortfall leaves a vast majority of digital assets uninsured, exposing stakeholders to significant financial losses in the event of breaches or system failures. Moreover, the lack of insurance options hampers broader institutional adoption, as risk mitigation is a key factor for large-scale investors and enterprises. The industry’s shortfall calls for innovative insurance models tailored to digital assets, leveraging blockchain technology and enhanced risk assessment methods. As the digital economy expands, bridging this protection gap will be crucial to ensuring stability and fostering trust in the rapidly evolving landscape of digital finance.

According to the report, addressing the insurance gap in the digital assets industry will likely require innovation in policy structure, more accessible premium rates, and a regulatory environment that supports the development of effective, comprehensive solutions. As the sector evolves, insurance options may play a critical role in fostering institutional confidence and broader adoption of digital assets.