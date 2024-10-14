Lenovo Launches ThinkSmart Core Gen 2

Lenovo has launched ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 for Smart Meeting Spaces.

ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 is one of the first AI-optimized compute devices purposely built for video conferencing room systems.

The ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 + Controller starts at $2,900 and is available by the end of 2024.

What did Lenovo launch?

Lenovo Group said on Monday that it has introduced the Lenovo ThinkSmart Core Gen 2, one of the first AI-optimized compute devices purposely built to run video conferencing room systems. Powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra processor1 with an integrated NPU, the ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 is ready for AI-heavy meeting room workloads to deliver unparalleled performance for intuitive collaboration and enhanced productivity, all in a protected and user-friendly solution.

Shannon MacKay, General Manager of Worldwide Smart Collaboration Business, Lenovo, said, “Smart collaboration technology continues to advance rapidly with the introduction of AI-enabled features. Customers are looking for more compute power and flexibility to future-proof meeting spaces and take advantages of solutions available now and just over the horizon.”

What is Lenovo ThinkSmart Core Gen 2?

Lenovo said that the ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 is one of the first AI-optimized compute devices purposefully built for video conferencing room systems. The Lenovo ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 elevates every meeting experience—no matter the room size or setup. This intelligent device combines AI-optimized technology and unparalleled performance for intuitive collaboration and enhanced productivity, all in a protected and user-friendly solution. Powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra processor on the Intel vPro® platform, the ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 efficiently manages heavy AI workloads right on the compute device, with up to 40% lower power consumption than its predecessor2.

For a complete room solution right out of the box, ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 Full Room Kit is a single-SKU option that adds the intelligent ThinkSmart Bar 180, enabling Intelligent Speaker functionality. Installation and deployment are a snap, and ample ports allow for quick and easy connection to different devices. No matter what configuration IT teams create, every collaboration is more secure, thanks to advanced hardware-based protection of the Intel vPro® platform and automatic Windows 11 security updates, the company added.

The Price and Availablity

The ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 + Controller starts at $2,900 and is available by the end of 2024, the company said.

