$LEIA token soars 2400% on its first day, showing the market is bullish on casual skill-based gaming in Web3

After raising a record $3M+ in its debut on Gems Launchpad, Leia hits the market today with a remarkable opening. Leia offers a diverse platform for casual gamers entering the crypto space via familiar and accessible mobile games

Jan 8, 2025 — Gems, a community-driven launchpad built around an exclusive investor network, celebrates the success of one of its leading launches: Leia, a Web3 gaming company offering a platform of skill-based mini-games. After securing $3M on Gems Launchpad, Leia meets the market today, itching $0.0195 in its peak on its first day. The initial token price on Gems Launchpad was $0.0001.

Leia Games offers an interactive way to play multiple small but casual games on one platform. Often called the “TikTok of gaming,” Leia features numerous skill-based games that use the same in-game currency. This creates an interoperable ecosystem that draws people in. Leia leverages Gems’s launchpad to expand its “Pikmi” gaming platform, boost its marketing efforts, and conduct alpha testing for its core titles.

Understanding and playing—let alone enjoying—Web3 games, which typically focus on the speculative NFT market and complex play-to-earn mechanics, can be challenging and time-consuming. While a miniscule niche market still exists for these Web3 games, the blockchain-based gaming sector has largely ignored the popularity of the casual mobile gaming sector, which makes up 61 percent of the overall gaming market, reaching a value of more than $130 billion in 2022.

Leia Gems is led by a team of industry veterans from Playtika.com with extensive experience designing successful and engaging mobile titles catered to casual gaming audiences. The team has designed an “Intelligent Matching System” to ensure fair and transparent contests featuring a skill-tracking algorithm that continuously monitors player performances to enforce balanced matches.

Gems Launchpad’s mission is to support projects with the most disruptive potential. Its latest project is NFA Club, a gamified, AI-powered trading app featuring curated insights from key opinion leaders (KOLs). NFA Club’s first private sale funding round on Gems Launchpad began on December 4, and will be raising funds over a series of 12 rounds.

$LEIA will be listed on Gems Trade, the new crypto exchange set to be released soon.

About Gems:

Gems is a distinguished crypto launchpad with the mission of un-earthing genuine “gems” in the Web3 landscape through rigorous due diligence. The platform aims to bring together a robust ecosystem for blockchain projects by focusing on launching innovative ventures, expanding communities, penetrating new markets, and leveraging its international network of investors, known as Leaders, to partake in the early stages of groundbreaking projects. Gems launchpad model is driven by active community participation, creating a synergistic environment that benefits both visionaries and the adoption of pioneering ideas. For more information, visit: https://gems.vip/

About Leia:

As the first company offering casual mobile games with a real monkey skill game twist in the Web3 space, Leia’s lineup includes casual puzzles, strategy games, and competitive casual eSports titles. By focusing on both casual fun and competitive mobile games which include in-game tournaments, Leia caters to a wide range of gaming preferences and skill levels. The $LEIA token serves as the primary currency within Leia’s ecosystem and is used to enter tournaments, purchase in-game items, and participate in community events. For more information, visit: https://www.leia.games/