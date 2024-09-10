LearnUpon Partner with Planhat to Transform Customer Education

LearnUpon has partnered with Planhat to transform customer education.

On Aug 22, 2024, LearnUpon Launches LearnUpon Anywhere to Accelerate Frictionless Customer Education

LearnUpon, a leading Learning Management System (LMS) provider, and Planhat, an end-to-end customer management platform, on Tuesday announced their strategic partnership. The two companies are uniting to provide a new way for customer experience teams to blend powerful customer data and on-point customer education to impact customer onboarding, adoption, retention, and growth.

With this collaboration, LearnUpon and Planhat aim to help businesses build a leading customer experience ecosystem. Core to this partnership is the ability to connect solutions, allowing for seamless data exchange and automated delivery of targeted education throughout every stage of the customer journey.

Brendan Noud, CEO and co-founder of LearnUpon, said, “LearnUpon and Planhat are two solutions that are deeply invested in elevating the customer experience. By partnering, we’re providing our customers with groundbreaking visibility into the customer journey and innovative new tools to enable them to meet their customer-oriented goals.”

Chris Regester, CCO at Planhat, stated, “Long-term customer management is fundamentally about helping customers reach their goals. Central to this is customer education and enablement. Since introducing our education and enablement programs, we’ve observed that customers who complete our Power User Certification achieve 40% more objectives on average than before. With LearnUpon’s industry-leading solutions, Planhat customers will be able to reach even more customer outcomes.”

According to LearnUpon’s latest State of Learning Report, 71% of learning leaders are prioritizing customer retention as a key measure of successful training programs, and the collaboration is designed to help companies excel in customer education and achieve critical key performance indicators (KPIs), driving meaningful business outcomes in retention and satisfaction.

On Aug 22, 2024, LearnUpon announced a new era of customer education within its product called LearnUpon Anywhere. Addressing the need for seamless, integrated learning for onboarding and product training, LearnUpon Anywhere delivers frictionless support for customers to learn in real-time.

LearnUpon Anywhere provides organizations’ with the ability to embed courses directly into their own product or service, allowing customers to access and engage with learning, e. eliminating the need to navigate to the destination LMS. Additionally, admins can continue to manage and track all customer learning in the LearnUpon LMS in a streamlined way.

Brendan Noud, CEO and Co-founder of LearnUpon, said, “Our goal at LearnUpon is to empower organizations to deliver the right learning at the right time and in the right place, and LearnUpon Anywhere is an exciting step on that journey. Now organizations can integrate learning where it will get the most engagement, their digital product or solution, creating a more targeted, friction-free experience that increases customer success.”

About LearnUpon

LearnUpon helps businesses deliver online learning to employees, customers and partners. By championing simple, learner-centric experiences and results-focused support, we make it easy for businesses to deliver learning that impacts what matters: performance, retention and growth.

About Planhat

Planhat is a next-generation customer platform helping companies manage long-term relationships with their customers. Users across all departments use Planhat to take action on customer data, and build flexible processes to maximize customer lifetime value. Founded as a remote-first company in 2015, Planhat has hubs in Stockholm, London, Los Angeles, and New York.