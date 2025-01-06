Leading Logistics Technology Platform Gets an Upgrade to Meet Demand for Next Gen Solutions

While every sector is preparing for a future which involves new technologies such as AI and machine learning, the logistics sector has historically lagged in terms of technology innovation. This is not inherent to the need for solutions but merely the speed in which logistics professionals seem able to adopt and adjust to new technologies. That said, the need for solutions is greater than ever and technology platforms are racing to meet the challenges of today’s logistics and warehousing professionals. Consumers are demanding more speed and efficiency from supply chains and the increase in popularity of ecommerce is only fueling the logistics sector. Next generation solutions such as AI, real-time data analytics, and robotics/automations are quickly becoming essential in the supply chain space and technology companies are racing to make those solutions a reality of today.

One of the companies we spoke with seems to have a plan for the future of its solution, keeping up with new technology trends while remaining functional to their long-time clients. SC Codeworks is a logistics SaaS provider for third-party logistics (3PL) operators, warehouses, and supply chain companies who just unveiled their latest platform release called “Enterprise”. We spoke with their CEO, Suresh Chappidi, who shared insight into what went into the new release and how he believes it will address some of the most pressing challenges in the logistics sector.

A Fresh Way to Interact

One of the most important aspects of a technology that often gets overshadowed by flashy new buzz words like AI, is the User Interface, or UI. This refers to the way in which humans interact with software, something especially important to warehouse professionals who are seeking a simple, yet effective technology solution. Useability is core to effectiveness in logistics software and the ability for users to quickly learn and navigate the system can mean the difference between success, or utter failure. According to Chappidi, improving the UI of their platform was the most crucial part of their new release and was done in a way to meet the needs of a diverse workforce, from techy folks to analogs.

“The most important aspect of any SaaS platform is its usability by customers,” explains Chappidi. “As a younger generation of logistics operators enters the workforce, we wanted to create a UI that appealed to what they are used to, while still adhering to industry-standard functionality for those who have been operating systems for years.”

The updated UI offers a hybrid approach to navigation, allowing users to utilize both keyboard-based commands and modern touch interactions. This flexibility ensures that the platform is accessible to both seasoned operators and new entrants, enhancing productivity across the board.

Instant Analytics from Anywhere

Everyday consumers have come to expect real-time updates on their shipments so it would come as no surprise that logistics companies need access to this vital information as well, in greater detail. This was a solution Codeworks saw as critical to their newest upgrade. “The logistics industry is becoming such a ‘right now’, ‘real time’ place and operators and clients are demanding on-the-fly information,” said Chappidi. “Our new advanced real-time analytics help everyone throughout the supply chain stay informed on key metrics such as current inventory levels and progress from order picking to shipment.”

Taking the upgrade a step further was the move to a cloud computing platform he noted. As operators continue to expand their physical footprints and with shipments constantly in transit, the need to access information from anywhere, from any device becomes critical. With its sites set on accessibility, Codeworks took the leap into the cloud with this new upgrade, enabling users to retrieve vital information from anywhere, whether they’re in a warehouse, at a client site, or working remotely. This accessibility “not only improves operational efficiency but also caters to the growing demand for remote solutions”, he added.

A Customer-First Approach Driving Innovation

One thing that stuck us when speaking to Codeworks was their “customer-centric approach” as they put it. From product development to continuous support, the company seems to act more as a partner than just a SaaS solution. According to the company’s website, they offer consulting services alongside their platform, where they help clients in process improvements, resource management, and disaster recovery. In the day in age where calling a tech company may seem impossible, Codeworks seems to remain committed to the idea of customer success being their success. The Enterprise release is a testament to the company’s commitment to listening to customer feedback and implementing practical solutions.

“Our entire organization embodies a customer-first approach where we build and provide solutions to help our customers to not just optimize and streamline their operations, but to be successful,” says Chappidi.

And he points out that many of the upgrades included in the Enterprise release were led directly by customer feedback. One example he provided is the hybrid UI navigation system. While many software platforms have moved away from keyboard commands, Codeworks’ customers expressed a need for this functionality, leading the company to retain much of this functionality while introducing the more modern UI. Furthermore, Enterprise includes help tools integrated throughout the platform, providing users with guidance on how to use the system effectively, a must noted Chappidi. “Useability is key to success in any platform, but especially in logistics,” he added.

“From a workforce perspective, we hope the platform will help with training and reduce the impact of turnover—a major concern for logistics operators,” Chappidi explains. “Additionally, any goal of technology is to increase efficiency and reduce costs broadly, and that’s exactly what Enterprise is designed to do.”

The platform’s user-friendly design and integrated help tools make it easier for new employees to get up to speed, reducing the time and cost associated with onboarding.

Next-Gen Technologies on the Horizon

While Codeworks remains tight-lipped about the specifics of its next-gen technology integrations, Chappidi emphasized that innovation is at the core of the company’s strategy.

“Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at Codeworks,” says Chappidi. “Our product roadmap includes additional UI upgrades, business intelligence models, and further implementation of next-gen solutions such as AI and machine learning.”

Looking ahead, Codeworks plans to introduce predictive functionality that will help users foresee inventory demand, costs, and labor needs. These advancements aim to empower logistics operators to proactively address challenges before they arise.

“We are a continuous innovation-focused company, and our product roadmap is currently over two years long,” says Chappidi. “We will continue to enhance the platform with additional predictive analytics, AI integrations, and next-gen tools to keep our customers ahead of the curve.”

With its latest release, Codeworks is looking to compete in a very active and important space – fueling how products get from Point A to Point B. This new release seems to be a great step in that direction as companies like Codeworks look to digitize the logistics space.