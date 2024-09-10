Leading European Growth Momentum – Based On What Does Haier Surpass In the Market?

Berlin, September 6th, 2024, /PR Newswire/ Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA), the world’s largest consumer electronics and home appliances show, kicks off by Sept. 6th. On the occasion of its 100th anniversary, top brands, technology giants, industry experts, and consumers from all over the world have gathered together to explore future technology trends, the latest cutting-edge technology products, and innovative solutions.

Haier Group (“Haier”), the top household appliance sector, is attending the IFA, showcasing its commitment to innovation and its leadership position in Europe and beyond, which stands proudly as a testament to China’s prowess in the global appliance industry.

Haier: In the Spotlight at IFA

As IFA celebrates its centennial milestone, it has evolved while preserving its name to honor its rich history. Similarly, Haier, marking its 40th anniversary, is also upholding its original brand identity in its mission to become the world’s premier global appliance company. At this year’s IFA exhibition, Haier’s exhibition area is located at booth 101 in Hall 3.1, spanning approximately 3,300 square meters. For the exhibition, Haier has set up themed exhibition zones for Haier, Candy, and Hoover, showcasing the leading products from these four prestigious brands, Haier, Candy, Hoover, and Casarte, along with new dimensions of smart home technology and a highly interconnected and customizable ecosystem. Haier is showcasing its innovative prowess with cutting-edge products, such as the Langjing

X11 washing machine, the ProWash 700 washing machine, the Bake 800 oven, and the Candy Fresco refrigerator, all of which are anticipated to garner significant admiration from the attendees.

Beyond product innovation, Haier has created smart home scenarios tailored to the IoT era, centered around intelligence, comfort, and efficiency. For instance, in the smart living room, Haier’s smart speakers seamlessly connect with TVs, air conditioners, and other devices, enabling users to control all appliances in the house through voice commands for a more convenient and efficient living experience. The hOn app serves as the orchestrator of this system, enabling remote management, enhancement, and optimization of all Group solutions’ functionalities. This activation of everyday scenarios and automation maximizes appliance potential, benefiting users with savings, environmental sustainability, and improved domestic organization. Guided by the hOn App, Haier’s European ecosystem, visitors will be able to experience the interconnected smart products and living scenarios firsthand in terms of high-end, green and smart features.

In addition to on-site product innovation showcases, Haier has consistently demonstrated remarkable performance in Europe through market data, achieving the fastest market growth for 8 consecutive years. Across various industries, Haier’s multi-door refrigerators are ranked first in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. Meanwhile, its wine coolers lead the market in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Belgium, boasting an overall market share exceeding 20%. Furthermore, Haier’s washing machines hold the 2nd position in Europe, topping the charts in Italy and experiencing the fastest growth in Poland.

Eyeing on the Global Market: From Humble Beginnings to Deeper Market Recognition

Marking its 40th anniversary, Haier’s alignment with IFA’s centenary celebration holds significance. Both milestones highlight a commitment to ongoing improvement and staying current with market trends. Germany, where Haier embarked on its globalization journey with unwavering determination, has witnessed the company’s efforts to penetrate the European market and extend its reach globally through IFA. Haier’s presence at the exhibition showcases its dedication to innovation and product updates.

Given that less than 5% of households in Europe possess air conditioners, partially because of high installation costs, Haier has innovatively produced the F series smart air conditioner with an enhanced “easy-installation” feature, saving 30% installation hours and 60% service hours. To better align with the European market, Haier has introduced the Cube 90 series refrigerator, which caters to the widespread European preference for ice consumption.

Apart from its innovative product development and close attention to the needs and pain points of local consumers, Haier Group has consistently adhered to a strategy of “6-Green”, which encapsulates “green design, green manufacturing, green marketing, green recycling, green disposal, and green procurement”, seamlessly integrating low-carbon energy conservation into the full lifecycle management of its products.

Detailly, in terms of “green design”, Haier has introduced the innovative Langjing X11 washing machine in response to Europe’s energy scarcity, offering an impressive 50% energy savings compared to Europe’s rigorous A-class standards. It also features a unique capability to circulate fresh air through the drum in just two minutes, with the ventilation continuing for up to 12 hours, ensuring laundry remains fresh. Haier’s Langjing X11 washing machine made its debut this year in 13 countries across Europe, achieving a remarkable channel completion rate of 150%. It quickly captured 10% of the local high-end market share, pushing the price index to over 130. In Poland, the price index for Haier Langjing X11 washing machines reached 275, while the price index for washer-dryer combos climbed to 325. Furthermore, the ProWash 700 washing machine achieves up to A-40% energy efficiency, offering dedicated clothing-care technologies, whose Soft Drum and Proactive EcoWash technology deliver exceptional results on any garment.

In the aspect of “green recycling”, Haier’s recycling industry starts with home appliance recycling, establishing a comprehensive green recycling ecosystem of “recovery – disassembly – regeneration – remanufacturing”, which creates a full-chain recycling network covering home appliance recovery, transportation, sorting, and other aspects. Currently, Haier’s recycling industry encompasses four major sectors: recycling system, disassembly factory, regeneration system, and digital platform.

Haier is dedicated to realizing superior energy efficiency levels through groundbreaking solutions, ultimately yielding unparalleled outcomes. Through these groundbreaking innovations and its consistent practice of green development, Haier has not only distinguished itself at the prestigious IFA exhibition in Europe but also established itself as a pacesetter for the global smart home industry and as a green circular eco-brand, leveraging the IFA platform to showcase the excellence of Chinese brands.

Decades of Global Expansion: Setting the Pace for Accelerated Growth

Amidst the fiercely competitive global market, where only the strongest brands thrive, Haier stands tall as a beacon of market and brand leadership. This remarkable achievement is deeply rooted in Haier’s unwavering commitment to understanding and fulfilling the evolving needs of its customers, coupled with a robust strategy of localized brand building and globally synchronized research and development (R&D).

Amidst this long journey of global brand-building, Haier has experienced three stages of “going out; going in; going up”, which has led Haier to carve out its unique path towards globalization. As of 2024, Haier has expanded its reach into over 200 countries and regions, serving more than 1 billion user families worldwide. Despite the significant accomplishments Haier has achieved so far, the company’s path to establishing its own global brand hasn’t been a smooth ride. Rather than merely exporting for foreign exchange like other companies, Haier has embarked on its global journey with a steadfast dedication to brand building, which took 26 years, from initiating bulk exports in 1991 to finally achieving revenue parity in overseas markets by 2016.

Haier’s leading position in the market is inseparable from Haier’s “3-in-1” strategy, which represents localized R&D, manufacturing, and marketing. Haier places significant emphasis on the diverse needs of overseas users and the unique characteristics of regional markets. To address these, the company has established R&D centers globally, integrating resources from institutions across various countries. This strategy facilitates the complementary strengths and collaborative cooperation of multinational teams. Haier’s ‘3-in-1’ strategy reflects a deep understanding that true brand globalization centers on global users. Thanks to the zero distance to consumer approach, by adapting to local living environments, the brand ensures it is embraced by local consumers.

Haier’s global success can also be attributed to its open innovation system. The company has developed the ‘10+N’ Open Innovation Ecosystem and introduced the HOPE Open Innovation Platform to enhance user experiences. The ‘10’ represents Haier’s ten global R&D centers, and the ‘N’ stands for the multitude of innovation centers and a vast community of over ten thousand innovative partners and experts. These elements are interconnected dynamically, addressing user pain points directly. The ‘10+N’ platform promotes direct interaction between users and resources, establishing a global network for collaborative innovation. This ecosystem not only continually improves products but also advances smart living solutions, embodying Haier’s philosophy that ‘the world is our R&D department.’

Haier’s cutting-edge systems, expansive global R&D footprint, and steadfast dedication to forging its own brand identity have fueled its relentless march towards deeper globalization.

Euromonitor International reports that Haier has led the global market against the odds: In 2023, Haier retained its position as the world’s number-one brand in large household appliances for the 15th consecutive year in terms of retail sales. Specifically, Haier’s refrigerators, washing machines, wine coolers, and freezers have ranked globally first for 16, 15, 14, and 13 years respectively.

In North America, GEA has maintained double-digit growth for 8 consecutive years.

In Oceania, Fisher & Paykel has solidified its position as the top white goods brand in the New Zealand market.

In Japan, the synergistic development of the Haier and AQUA dual-brand strategy has yielded remarkable results, achieving revenue of RMB 3.662 billion in 2023 alone, marking a year-on-year growth of 2.6%.

In Japan, Haier holds the top spot in the combined market share of refrigerators, washing machines, and cold storage products.

Haier ranks within the top 3 in nine major countries, including India and Italy.

The company also secures its spot in the top 5 in a further five major nations, including the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additionally, in Southeast Asia, Haier as a whole ranks among the top 3, with Thailand, specifically, witnessing Haier occupy the leading market share in both air conditioners and freezers.

Building on its achievements, Haier will continue to innovate and expand its international presence. The company remains dedicated to achieving excellence and enhancing its reputation as a global ecosystem brand, staying attuned to the evolving demands of the times.

